Pathogenesis by Jonathan Kennedy: Tiny lifeforms and their giant impact on human history

In an eminently readable style, Jonathan Kennedy explains how microbes have toppled empires and transformed the way we live

A plague in Athens influenced the outcome of the Peloponnesian War, allowing Philip of Macedon and then his better-known son, Alexander The Great, played here by Colin Farrell, to take over

Long ago, before science ruined everything, there must have been great comfort in the accepted knowledge that man was the centre of the universe and God’s favourite creation. This was derailed, as seasoned medical educator and broadcaster Dr Jonathan Kennedy points out, by what Sigmund Freud called the “three great revolutions in Western science that dealt a blow to humans’ belief in our special status”.

Copernicus was the first to throw a spanner in the works by asserting that the big rock we’re living on spins around the sun and not vice versa. If that wasn’t bad enough, Charles Darwin then gave us the theory of evolution. The third revolution according to Freud, a man who was never backward in blowing his own trumpet — a sentence he would have had a field day with — was his unveiling of the subconscious. How could mankind claim any kind of universal centrality if we’re not even in charge of the inside of our own heads?

Kennedy adds the discovery of the microscopic “realm of bacteria, viruses and other microbes” as another nail in our species’ ego coffin. Fifty years after Galileo looked out into space, Antonie van Leeuwenhoek developed lenses to help with quality control in his Dutch haberdashery but was soon sending letters to the Royal Society in London describing how drops of water were “alive with what he called ‘animalcules’”. His discovery is, according to Kennedy, “the closest anyone has come to falling down the rabbit hole”.

A couple of centuries later, Louis Pasteur shed further light on how the inhabitants of this miniature world affect — and infect — our own, and more modern research has shown how “human life — indeed complex life in any form — is inconceivable without microbes.” So begins Kennedy’s fascinating and eminently readable history of everything, because everything that ever swam, crawled, flew or walked can be traced back to the last universal common ancestor. This is a bacterium that is the reason why we have DNA to store genetic blueprints and why we have ATP — or adenosine triphosphate if you have an exam coming up — the source of cellular energy.

“There are,” Kennedy rubs it in, “about 8.7 million species of animals, plants, and fungi on earth, compared to an estimated 1 trillion types of bacteria and archaea.” Hard to argue with Stephen Jay Gould when he says they “are — and always have been — the dominant forms of life on Earth”.

Kennedy’s thesis is that infectious diseases have shaped the path of humanity at every turn or, as the blurb puts it, “humans did not make history — we played host”. It’s a highly convincing argument, set out across eight chapters, each one driven by its own plagues, from our primordial forebears right up to our recent world-stopping crisis.

First and foremost — and the main reason we’ve endured over our Neanderthal cousins who weren’t as dumb as their reputation suggests — we built up more immunity than our rivals as we were hanging around Africa for a couple of million years, surrounded by a variety of different species. “The vast majority of pathogens that are capable of infecting humans are zoonotic”, meaning they jump — sometimes literally —from other species, like bats as a possible recent example, to us.

The Neolithic revolution began about 12,000 years ago, when humans moved from hunting and gathering to farming, “allowing us to produce more food” but also leading to “the emergence of despotism, inequality, poverty and back-breaking, mind-numbing work”. Perhaps it was, as the geographer Jared Diamond wrote, the “worst mistake in the history of the human race” but it allowed these farmers to build up immunity, again because of their close proximity to animals, that the hunters did not.

Fast-forward to ancient Greece and Thucydides argues that a plague in Athens influenced the outcome of the Peloponnesian War, allowing Sparta to win out over Athens in 404 BCE, which in turn permitted Philip of Macedon and then his better-known son, Alexander The Great, to take over.

The Roman Empire also took hits from unseen enemies such as the Antoine Plague, which may have killed as much as a third of the empire’s population despite attempts to treat it with “dirt from Armenia and boy’s urine,” and the Plague of Cyprian, which was probably similar to Ebola.

Such outbreaks gave Christianity a leg-up because it promised a more attractive afterlife when all this suffering was over.

A disease-weakened Rome and an equally affected Persia also allowed the forces of Islam to capture Jerusalem and Alexandria in the 630s and 640s. Nomads have no rats so the Prophet Muhammad’s followers were less prone to disease.

On and on we go, through the Black Death that came from the east and decimated medieval Europe, giving the Ottoman Empire room to rise, which by disrupting trade routes to the Far East encouraged adventurers such as Columbus to look for alternatives. The reformation, the move from feudalism to capitalism, the conquest and settlement of the Americas, the scramble for Africa, the industrial revolution — infectious diseases played a role in all these world-changing events.

The Covid-19 pandemic is merely the latest outbreak, the most recent of the epidemics which, Kennedy concludes, “have played a critical role” in the shaping of our society.

Covid has also highlighted the inequalities within it, but can we address them and “build a happier and healthier world”, as the good doctor suggests? Who knows, but Pathogenesis offers admirably learned and engrossing lessons from our shared history with van Leeuwenhoek’s “animalcules”, if we are but willing to try.

Pathogenesis by Jonathan Kennedy

Science: Pathogenesis: How Germs Made History by Jonathan Kennedy

Torva, 384 pages, paperback €23.80; e-book £10.99