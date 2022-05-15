| 10.6°C Dublin

Pandemonium goes behind the scenes of Covid fight as fear and loathing stalked the corridors of power

Leo Varadkar (right), alongside Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Pandemonium by Jack Horgan-Jones and Hugh O'Connell

Leo Varadkar (right), alongside Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Leo Varadkar (right), alongside Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Pandemonium by Jack Horgan-Jones and Hugh O'Connell

Pandemonium by Jack Horgan-Jones and Hugh O'Connell

Leo Varadkar (right), alongside Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Eoin O’Malley

Pandemonium Jack Horgan-Jones and Hugh O’Connell Gill Books, €16.99

Covid is no longer a thing, not for me at least. I seem to have erased all memory of what it was like to live under the various lockdowns. I know I hated it, but I can’t quite remember it. 

