On Every Tide by Sean Connolly: Irish emigration history shows we were not always the victims

‘Identity, of course, is never a matter of statistical averages. It is a subjective state,” writes Sean Connolly in On Every Tide, a history of Irish emigration from the 18th century to today. He’s right — identity is a fluid and often ambiguous concept, more quantum-flux than solid-state — yet statistics and other hard facts are unavoidable in most works of history, especially one about the mass movement of people over decades and centuries.

Subtitled The Making and Remaking of the Irish World, this book is teeming with statistics, perhaps the most gobsmacking being that, from the 1830s to 1950s, eight million people emigrated from Ireland. Factoring in descendants, we’d be looking at a modern-day national population in multiples of the current five million.

And there are many more, both large- and small-scale. In 1891, for instance, 7.2pc of the population of Australia had been born in Ireland. In 1860, there were 1.6 million Irish-born in the US. Net emigration was close to half-a-million in the 1950s.

In the US city of Charleston, seven out of every 10 priests were Irish-born or of Irish descent from 1820 to 1880. By 1842, a quarter of the population of Quebec City belonged to that demographic. Twelve years earlier, a fifth of New South Wales’ population had been born in Ireland (shockingly, all but 500 were deported for criminal offences, some very petty).

Connolly is emeritus professor of Irish history at Queen’s University in Belfast, and author of a number of well-regarded histories for a general audience (including Contested Island and Divided Kingdom). The latter means his writing is smooth, readable and — mercifully — free of off-putting academic verbiage. The former means he also suffers from that tendency of historians to include, in a commitment to thoroughness, what seems at times like every scrap of information gathered during research. This isn’t necessarily bad — some readers will gorge on stats before asking for seconds — but won’t be to all tastes.

On Every Tide is a very readable, often fascinating account of how and why so many of our predecessors left this island, and how they got on when they got where they were going.

Poverty, desperation and hunger were, as we know, the main drivers until recent times, particularly during the 19th century: a period in Irish emigration that we might call, well, whatever’s the opposite of a Golden Age. A Dismal Age? A Cursed Age? At the heart of that century was, of course, the Famine.

But in the long-run there were peaks and troughs, both in numbers and the exigencies compelling people to leave. Before and after the 19th century, emigration didn’t happen on the same scale. And it was more a case of economic necessity — small farms, for example, couldn’t support several offspring beyond bare subsistence, so understandably many left rather than face the imminent risk of dying from starvation or disease.

There were also more positive reasons for heading to the New World or Australasia: giant land-masses, sparsely populated, ripe for the picking, hungry for labour. Not that it was so wonderful for indigenous peoples, in Connolly’s words “easily and brutally” pushed aside by colonising Europeans.

He’s fair about this — how the Irish weren’t always victims, how they abused or disregarded the Native Americans or Aborigines — without labouring the point.

He also points out, again fairly, that outside the Famine years, what our emigrants were fleeing didn’t compare to, for example, the horrors inflicted on European Jews for millennia. And he gives due regard to the experience of Protestants, a large but frequently overlooked part of the Irish emigration story.

That said, the book isn’t self-flagellating either. The Irish diaspora did leave because they had to. They did face discrimination and exploitation from nativists, sectarians and other bigots. They did over-achieve socially and economically, within a few generations, to the point where Irish “soft power” is now one of the wonders of the political world.

I’d have liked to read more about the 20th century — JFK, second-generation Irish in Britain and Australia, and so on — and about émigrés in other, non-Anglophone lands. Argentina is mentioned a few times, but what about France and elsewhere in continental Europe, or travellers (often religious) to Asia, Africa and Latin America? I’d also have preferred less on the 19th century, important as it was within this narrative; it feels overly familiar by this stage.

These are but small caveats. For readers with a general interest in this subject, On Every Tide undoubtedly passes muster. For Irish history buffs, it’s indispensable.

History: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly

Little, Brown, 432 pages, hardcover €15.99; e-book £14.99