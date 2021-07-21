Olivia Kiernan boxes clever in a gripping game of murder

The Murder Box Olivia Kiernan Riverrun, €12.99

With the book shelves currently groaning under the weight of new psychological thrillers, it’s good to know that a number of more straightforward police procedurals will soon be joining them. One such novel is The Murder Box by Irish author Olivia Kiernan and fans of a good detective story can expect a pacy, twisty, page-turning tale that delivers in spades.

The plot centres on Detective Chief Superintendent Frankie Sheehan, who runs the Bureau for Serious Crime in Dublin. She and her team are investigating the disappearance of a well-known television celebrity called Teddy Dolan but, with few leads, they’re stuck at an impasse and wondering how to progress.

When a murder mystery game is delivered to Frankie’s office, she assumes it’s a thoughtful birthday gift from one of her colleagues. Intrigued, she studies the contents – which include a case file, victim details, a bus ticket, a strand of hair, and even a very realistic-looking post mortem report.

Trawling through the details however, she soon notices a striking resemblance between the ‘murder victim’ in the game and a 22-year-old called Lydia Callin, who was only reported missing that morning.

When a potential connection between Callin and Teddy Dolan is also revealed, Frankie knows she has to take the game seriously.

Her investigation reveals a network of players involved in the online murder mystery game; all are trying to solve what they think is a fun and pretend ‘whodunnit’. But when a series of horrific crimes connected to the game start occurring across Dublin, Frankie realises that they could be dealing with a real murder and she’s in a serious race against time to solve the mystery before the other players do.

A clever, original story is augmented by Kiernan’s masterful writing, credible characters, and a smashing finale. If I were Karin Slaughter, Ian Rankin, or Michael Connelly, I’d be paying serious attention to this engaging crime writer standing in the wings ready to challenge their crowns.

The Murder Box is the fourth in the Frankie Sheehan series and you’ll be tracking down Olivia Kiernan’s previous titles in a bid to satisfy your crime-solving desires.