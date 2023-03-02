| 6.2°C Dublin

Old Babes in the Woods by Margaret Atwood: Great literary soothsayer is just as insightful when looking back

Maedhbh McGrath

Old Babes in the Wood marks Margaret Atwood’s ninth collection of short stories, and it is also her most “deeply personal”, according to the publisher.

Containing 15 works, eight of which were previously unpublished, the book has an interesting structure. It is broken down into three parts: the first and last — comprising seven stories in all — are centred on Nell and Tig, a long-married couple, while the middle section offers a kind of genre-jumping interlude, featuring sci-fi, fantasy and historical fiction.

