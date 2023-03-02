Old Babes in the Woods by Margaret Atwood: Great literary soothsayer is just as insightful when looking back

Old Babes in the Wood marks Margaret Atwood’s ninth collection of short stories, and it is also her most “deeply personal”, according to the publisher.

Containing 15 works, eight of which were previously unpublished, the book has an interesting structure. It is broken down into three parts: the first and last — comprising seven stories in all — are centred on Nell and Tig, a long-married couple, while the middle section offers a kind of genre-jumping interlude, featuring sci-fi, fantasy and historical fiction.

In the opening story, First Aid, Nell remembers a kitchen accident from the late 1980s that sent her husband rushing to the hospital, before the now-retirees take a first aid course to prepare for giving nature talks on a cruise ship.

Other works in this section similarly trace moments in Nell and Tig’s life together across the decades, from their friendships with a furious Irishman and affable Frenchman in Two Scorched Men to Nell’s ode to a dead cat in Morte de Smudgie, a reimagining of Le Morte d’Arthur that casts her much-missed pet in the title role.

Grief is the primary focus of the final stories, which take place after Tig has died and Nell is navigating life alone again. Atwood captures her anguish beautifully in Widows, where Nell drafts a frank letter to a friend before discarding it for a safer, shorter missive filled with harmless chatter about gardening and grandchildren. We are treated to the original in full, including Nell’s poignant observations about the nature of time when grieving: “Time has ceased to be linear, with life events and memories in a chronological row, like beads on a string. It’s the strangest feeling, or experience, or rearrangement.... I’m not sure I can explain it to you.”

The collection is dedicated to Atwood’s partner, the Canadian novelist Graeme Gibson, who died in 2019, and her account of loss in these stories is deeply affecting, taking in a whole lifetime while bringing readers deep inside specific moments. In Wooden Box, Nell digs through the “layers of sediment” that the couple built up in their home over 30 years, and the last story, Old Babes in the Wood, where Nell and her sister visit their family’s cabin by the lake, is studded with quietly devastating passages about how to cope with grief.​

The stories don’t all land — A Dusty Lunch, which chronicles Nell’s attempt to find meaning in the wartime papers of Tig’s father, drags on far too long, although it reaches a tender conclusion as Nell reckons with her search for connection amid her loneliness.

In between the Nell and Tig sequences, we are treated to a vibrant selection that spans genres, from a pandemic tale about an alien entertainer sent to amuse the people of earth as part of “an intergalactic-crises aid package” to an interview with George Orwell that Atwood herself conducts via a medium.

The section gets off to a strong start with My Evil Mother, about a teenage girl in the 1950s who suspects her mother may be a witch. We observe the narrator’s bond with her mother change shape in adulthood, offering a lovely, bittersweet tribute to mother-daughter relationships.

Another standout is Metempsychosis: Or, The Journey of the Soul, a laugh-out-loud account of a snail finding itself in the body of a customer services representative after an unfortunate encounter with an exterminator. Atwood’s reflections on the contrasts between human and snail sex are a real highlight, as are the snail’s philosophical musings: “Live in the moment, humans are often told, but snails don’t need to be told. We’re in the moment all the time, and the moment is in us.”

Fans of Atwood’s speculative fiction will enjoy Freeforall, set in a near-future dystopia where society is threatened by a sexually transmitted disease that makes Aids “look as innocuous as a runny nose”. It touches on familiar themes of fertility and gender politics from The Handmaid’s Tale, yet here it is men who are the valuable commodity “because, as everyone knew, it was harder to find pure ones”.

As varied as the stories are, almost all of them place elderly characters centre stage. Almost all the stories place elderly characters centre-stage. Atwood is particularly interested in friendships between older women, pulling these figures in from the margins they tend to occupy in fiction. The best example is Bad Teeth, about Lynne and Csilla, two life-long friends having a disagreement over lunch. Even when their dispute reaches its apex, Lynne can’t bring herself to be properly angry: “‘You’re dead to me’ is what the younger generation might say. But Csilla is far from dead to her. Csilla is in fact part of her.”

Atwood has been hailed a literary soothsayer, her writing often eerily prescient about issues ranging from misogynistic authoritarianism to the financial crisis to environmental disaster. This collection illustrates her grasp of what came before, rather than what is to come, and proves she can be just as insightful, erudite, funny and touching when looking back as looking ahead.

Chatto & Windus, 272 pages, hardcover €28.50; e-book £11.99