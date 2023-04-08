Nigel Farage’s entertaining biography and a mother-on-the-run thriller

Short reviews of One Party After Another by Michael Crick and The Wrong Mother by Charlotte Duckworth

One Party After Another: The Disruptive Life of Nigel Farage by Michael Crick

Five days after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, the then leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage addressed the European Parliament.

“Isn’t it funny?” said the MEP. “When I came here 17 years ago and said I wanted to lead a campaign to get Britain to leave the EU, you all laughed at me. Well, you’re not laughing now.”

As Michael Crick’s entertaining biography tells it, few indeed are laughing at Farage’s political accomplishment now, although there is plenty of comical material in this rambunctious life.

Farage led a party whose members had been described by David Cameron as “fruitcakes, loonies and closet racists”. But without Farage’s campaigning, would the Tories have called the fateful Brexit referendum?

Crick describes Farage as one of the most influential British political figures of the past half century. And of course this influence has extended to Northern Ireland, where Brexit has disrupted politics more than any other event since the Troubles.

Farage has wielded power without ever being elected as an MP. In a career laced with irony, he made his name in the parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg.

After his election in 1999, Farage was asked: “Next week you’ll be off to the European Parliament, to a never-ending round of lunches, dinners, champagne receptions. Do you think you’ll become corrupted by the lifestyle?”

“No,” he replied. “I’ve always lived like that.” Kim Bielenberg

Thriller: The Wrong Mother by Charlotte Duckworth Quercus, 400 pages, paperback €12.59; e-book £2.99

Once a talented concert pianist, shy and introspective Faye now teaches the piano from her flat. She is 39, single and desperate to have a baby, knowing that her biological clock is ticking but there is no prospective father on the horizon.

Then she discovers a co-parenting app called Acorns, designed specifically for those who want to be parents but don’t want to go it alone. Through Acorns she discovers Louis, a handsome, wealthy man in a similar quandary. But a year later, a terrified Faye is on the run from Louis with baby Jake in tow.

When she seeks refuge with Rachel, a 64-year-old retired teacher who has a room to let in a remote Norfolk village, she feels safe. But is she? Rachel has her secrets too, and her last lodger disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

A satisfyingly scary and twisty psychological thriller told from both Faye and Rachel’s perspectives and over two timelines. Myles McWeeney