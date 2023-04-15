Man races to solve mystery of his missing wife and a private detective is haunted by troubled high school past

Short reviews of I Know Who You Were by Nick Curran and The Kind Worth Saving by Peter Swanson

I Know Who You Were by Nick Curran

Alex Kerr considers himself a lucky man. A freelance writer of drama-documentaries, his 16-year relationship with his wife Morven, is as solid as can be and he is a devoted house dad to their bright and quirky nine-year-old daughter Poppy. He really couldn’t be happier.

But then one Friday morning, everything changes. Morven disappears on her way to a work-related team-building weekend in the New Forest and her car is found abandoned on the side of a motorway. She hadn’t turned up at the hotel. She had left her phone charging in the kitchen at home, so there was no way to contact her.

Desperate, Alex reports her as a missing person to the police and is more than surprised when, within a couple of hours of his telephone call, Malcolm Mason, a senior official from Britain’s Protected Persons Unit accompanied by a woman he had long assumed to be dead, his mother-in-law Nora, turn up on his doorstep.

Alex suddenly realises he really doesn’t know Morven at all, and when Mason and Nora decline to tell him exactly why Morven was a protected person, Alex determines to find out for himself, hoping this will lead him to his missing wife.

His search leads him to a dark and remote lake in Wales and a series of tragic events in the past that threaten to rip apart his present.

A gripping, twisty and beautifully written debut thriller that marks Curran as a writer to watch.

Thriller: The Kind Worth Saving by Peter Swanson Faber, 324 pages, paperback €11.99, e-book £5.99

The Kind Worth Saving by Peter Swanson

Private detective Henry Kimball is pretty surprised when Joan Grieve walks into his office to hire him to investigate her cheating husband. He knows her from before, back when she had been one of his former students, a bright, popular elite gymnast, when he had been an English teacher.

Richard, she says, is involved with his secretary Pam, whom she had counted as a friend, and she wants proof for her divorce. He takes the case with considerable reluctance because he does not want to be reminded of a traumatic event he and she shared that ended his teaching career. When his investigation into Richard’s errant ways ends in a tragic manner, he becomes more than a little uneasy and decides to look a little closer into Joan’s background. What he discovers suggests that what has just happened may not have been the first time crossing Joan has had deadly consequences. He realises he needs help to fully unravel Joan’s past, so he approaches the only person he can really trust, Lily Kintner, although he and she share a curious relationship and her past won’t survive too close a scrutiny either. Kimball’s curiosity about the ghosts in Joan’s high school years does not go unnoticed, and someone with a lot to lose begins to take an unhealthy interest in the former teacher’s future.

A partial sequel to Swanson’s 2015 The Kind Worth Killing, this is a seriously chilling psychological thriller that skips effortlessly between past and present told through a number of the participant’s own decidedly psychopathic voices.