Luster: Story of desire and need cuts to the bone of America’s wealth and race gaps

Raven Leilani’s Luster is the novel of the moment in the US and is sure to catch readers’ attention on this side of the Atlantic following its release this week.

It is about a 23-year-old black woman, Edie (the etymology of this name, according to a cursory Google search, is “strive for wealth”) who becomes involved with a 46-year-old white man, Eric (“eternal ruler”), himself in an open relationship with his (also white) wife, Rebecca (“to tie firmly”).

Defying “the rules” set out by Rebecca, Edie soon finds herself crossing the threshold into the couple’s home. In contrast to her cockroach- infested apartment, it is “a place in Jersey with a driveway and a mailbox and extra towels”. At Rebecca’s behest, Edie ends up living in the couple’s spare room, becoming an involuntary mentor to their adopted black daughter, Akila (“intelligence”), and receiving mysterious payments on her dresser.

Luster is a publisher’s dream. It’s the perfect storm of contemporary issues — black womanhood, the growing wealth gap, generational differences, internet culture, art, loneliness, sexism, racism, police violence — explored through the prism of an uber-modern relationship, its characters and scenes set up in careful tension, like impenetrable chess formations. It has undergone a major marketing campaign and been lauded everywhere from the New Yorker to the Amazon comments section.

There is a certain irony to this, considering Edie works in a low-paid, precarious job in publishing at the start of the book. She and her subordinates, unpaid interns, would never reap the profits of such a campaign. Indeed, were a book like Luster to cross Edie’s path, you can imagine her cynicism. She might judge it, the way she judges her only black colleague, for “play[ing] the game well”. But she would also understand — and this is a major theme — that the game is rigged. There’s no real way to win in a society that by turns co-opts and rejects black people as it suits.

“The first time we have sex, we are both fully clothed, at our desks during working hours, bathed in blue computer light.” As opening sentences go, it’s a zinger. The sentences that follow are no less energetic, precise and bold.

On heterosexual dating: “Men lose interest in me when I talk. It always goes well initially, but then I talk too explicitly about my ovarian torsion or my rent.”

On the money she receives on her dresser: “It feels finite, tethered to the source in a way that makes it explicitly transactional, and so, of course, it is demeaning. But it is also demeaning to be broke.”

On the difference between being a young black woman and a middle-aged white man: “He hasn’t considered the lies you tell to survive, the kindness of pretend, which I illustrate now, as I eat this bacterial hot dog. This is the first time I sort of understand him. He thinks we’re alike. He has no idea how hard I’m trying.”

It’s easy to see why this book has grabbed readers’ attention. Leilani has a way with language. She can tilt sentences just so; sign them off with dark punchlines we never saw coming. And if Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun Age explored the dynamics of a black woman babysitting for a white family, and Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation explored the nihilistic loneliness of life in a modern metropolis, and Naoise Dolan’s Exciting Times explored a love triangle fraught with economic imbalances (I’m naming, by the way, some of my favourite novels of recent times), Luster does all of these things and more. It is, to use a grandiose term, high-millennial fiction: impossibly intelligent and relentlessly self-aware.

But it’s also, at times, too much. In the book’s title is a double meaning: a “luster” might be someone who lusts, but it is also the US spelling of “lustre”, as in sheen, like an Instagram filter. I was compelled by this book the way you might be compelled to scroll through an internet feed. Darkly. Compulsively. Where language was gorgeous, it was also saturated. Where the commentary was biting, it was also on the nose. When I looked closely at the novel, what I could see was something manufactured.

Edie is your typical protagonist-du-jour: constantly observing and analysing. Take her reflection on the “potent drug” of “keen power imbalance” between a young woman and an older man. She relishes “[t]heir rage and adult failure, funnelled into the reduction of [her] body into gleaming elastic parts.” She is a character who sees herself as a character. She is fascinated by the meaning of things done unto her, and to a certain extent performs the reader’s job, telling us what to make of her actions.

Likewise, some of the settings felt overly deliberate. Anyone who has done a creative writing class will know the trick of placing your characters somewhere dramatic to raise the tension and mine the space for metaphors. Eric and Edie’s first date takes place not at a restaurant, or café, but Six Flags amusement park. “I wish every day could be like this,” he says as they are suspended mid-air on the park’s biggest rollercoaster. A cheesy metaphor, among many.

Still, there is much to praise about what, at the end of the day, is a debut novel, and not the “remarkable”, “exquisite”, untouchable masterpiece we’ve been sold. Leilani cuts to the bone of wealth and race gaps in America, and hones in on the various manifestations of want, need and lust in the lives of people whose circumstances differ vastly. She makes stock characters of white folk, with their calorie-counting and pilates, in the same way culture has made stock characters of black people throughout history. She guides us through a smorgasbord of sensations: revulsion, desire, fear, frustration, sadness, even hope.

In a way, this gilded novel felt like the peak of something and the ending: an orgasm, a little death, the point towards which contemporary literature had been hurtling and, now that it’s here, feels over. Feels like time to look beyond.

Fiction: Luster by Raven Leilani

Picador, 240 pages, hardcover €15.99; e-book £7.99

