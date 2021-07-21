Lucy Kellaway’s lively lessons to self, swapping the newsroom for the classroom

Re-educated: How I Changed My Job, My Home, My Husband and My Hair

Lucy Kellaway

Ebury Press, €19.99

For decades, Lucy Kellaway wrote a weekly column on management for the Financial Times, for which she was paid generously. She also created the character of Martin Lukes, a caricature of corporate leadership whom even she disliked so intensely that she finally killed him off (in a team-building, skydiving accident). This, she says, was a low point in her career.

“I’d got sick of the company of this tiresome man, who contained the worst parts of my male colleagues, my husband and all the businessmen I’d ever come across.”

She felt a growing dissatisfaction with just how easy her life was; then her father died, which further reshaped her perspective. “Increasingly, I was feeling queasy about how I spent my time. There were whole days frittered away on enervating sessions of Twitter and aimless gossiping with colleagues.”

One of the remarkable things about her memoir Re-educated is the energy Kellaway conveys – a drive that propelled her throughout her early career, that also infuses the narrative with liveliness and wit.

According to Kellaway, she devoted this energy to holding things together on the outside – maintaining external stability and ensuring her family had a house large enough to hold all four children, a nanny and the nanny’s boyfriend.

She was determined that her marriage would stay intact until her children had left the nest, but couldn’t quite do it; she and her husband were already living separately by the time they made their split official. (Luckily there was enough space for them to occupy different quarters.)

Kellaway gamely takes us through her most humiliating moments as she embarked on a second career as a teacher. Instead of wryly mocking authority, as she had as a journalist, she was obliged to respect it, and was roundly scolded by a principal for wearing backless sandals. On one occasion after a tough class, she tried to comfort a young autistic boy who was crying. “Through his sobs, he chokes: ‘Everyone hates you, Miss. We want Mr Diplos back.’”

When she stops dyeing her hair their reaction is equally innocent, and cruel. She asks, foolishly, what age they think she is, and one boy’s hand shoots up – 85, he offers.

Some of the schools she teaches in seem rather horrible – or at least horribly strict – but Kellaway argues that a laissez-faire attitude towards education and discipline, emphasising student well-being, is best suited to the privileged and middle class.

When her own son floundered at his posh private school, she found a course where he could do a foundation year and pull himself together, allowing him to eventually obtain a first-class degree in engineering. These sorts of second chances, she suggests, are not available to the disadvantaged students in her classroom.

Clearly Kellaway herself is enviably privileged, as well as bright. When she was a teenager, her mother, a teacher, prepared her for the Oxbridge exams alongside other clever girls from the neighbourhood – a group that included the actor, Emma Thompson.

A quick Google of her today offers tantalising glimpses of the gorgeous home she purchased, against the advice of experts, when she left her husband, its floor-to-ceiling windows looking out upon a garden in the trendy borough of Hackney.

While she acknowledges her good fortune, it sometimes grates. This is certainly not a book about how to change careers, but rather, what happened when one eminently smart, wealthy, well-connected woman chose to do so.

However, her insights into the challenges of teaching are real: inequality and racial biases create an uneven playing field for many youngsters early in life, in a multitude of ways that Kellaway, in her previous existence, had been blissfully unaware of.

Re-educated is an astute and revealing book, if a bit uneven. With all her trappings of wealth, Kellaway can be maddening, but she is indefatigably charming and, luckily, for readers, never boring.