Lucy Ellmann’s feminist rants are unapologetic, frank and funny

Things Are Against Us Lucy Ellmann Galley Beggar Press, €9.99

At first glance, Lucy Ellmann’s debut essay collection, Things Are Against Us, looks oddly conventional: a series of reflections on the issues of the day – Trump, Brexit, ecological catastrophe, misogyny, racism, patriarchy and matriarchy. Given the daring of her most recent novel, the 1,030-page Ducks, Newburyport (2019), this, indeed, would be shocking.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, Things Are Against Us is far from conventional. The pieces that make up this collection are nothing so sober as ‘reflections’. Rather, they are rants of bracing, and often hilarious, frankness.

If Ducks, Newburyport managed to poeticise that most anti-poetic of forms, the list, Things Are Against Us does the same for the rant: a niche, but traditionally male literary mode if ever there was one. Think Thomas Bernhard or Samuel Beckett – two major influences on Ellmann – at their most monological. (I can already imagine her railing about how women who rant are apt to be dismissed as shrill, hysterical etc.)

The collection’s first essay is a phenomenology of minor inconvenience, recalling Ducks, Newburyport’s mesmeric attention to the everyday: “I speak as someone who is always losing THINGS, dropping THINGS, tripping over THINGS, breaking THINGS…THINGS have a lot to answer for.”

This establishes a tone that suffuses Things Are Against Us, although from here on she turns to her real pet peeves: Trump, the United States, cars, bras and men. In pieces like ‘The Underground Bunker’, ‘Three Strikes’, ‘A Spell of Patriarchy’, ‘Third Rate Zeros’, ‘Ah, Men’, and ‘Take the Money, Honey’, Ellmann is unapologetically scathing of men and the degraded – and degrading – world they have created.

Read More

If this strikes the reader as ungenerous (‘Not all men…’), Ellmann would likely respond: “I’m merely doing what men do all the time.” Her hyperbole (“men have wrecked everything of beauty and cultivated everything putrid on the face of the earth”), her appropriations of Trumpian cliché (“nasty”, “crummy”, “dumb as a rock”) mock features of male discourse that tend to go unchallenged. What she does, essentially, is perform a sloppiness for which men are usually given a free pass. This is Ellmann’s provocation – her ‘troll’, even.

In any case, her collection is not intended to be a work of political or cultural analysis – at least in the typical sense. Where it is, this analysis is channelled through both her writing’s humour and style. A bit like Fran Lebowitz, another great comic, Ellmann seems to hate everything and nevertheless love life.

At the end of the collection, “About the Author” reads: Lucy Ellmann “is a fretful iconoclast, much prone to anger… She can’t stand protocol, committees, business hours, ceremonial occasions, public performances and filling out forms… Otherwise, the world’s her oyster!”

Most of Things Are Against Us unspools in a cathartic riot of anger. As a feminist, she is particularly interested in bodies and how these are policed, posing. the question: “Why does female fat worry people so much?” Her answer: “Because it implies a freedom from constraint, a vice, a failure, a lack of decorum.”

Ellmann considers her own work a rebellion against such prejudice: writing, for her, is “a process of loosening up, an unravelling of what has been balled up tight, an abandonment of silence and abbreviation”.

There are of course limits to provocation as political analysis: nuance must be substituted for rhetorical impact. But at its best, Things Are Against Us is a wonderfully cathartic read.

After the year we’ve all had, who wouldn’t want to scream?