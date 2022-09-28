Lucy by the Sea: Elizabeth Strout’s latest is close to brilliant but falls short of her high-water mark

Unease beneath the surface: In a way, Elizabeth Strout’s new novel is a love story between two ageing former spouses. Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

It seems Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout’s recurring first-person protagonist, has the magic touch with the Booker Prize. My Name is Lucy Barton, the story of Lucy’s improbable rise from poverty and her complicated relationship with her abusive mother, was longlisted for the 2016 prize. This year, Oh William!, the story of her first husband’s quest to find long-lost family, has made the shortlist. And it’s not just Booker judges — readers and critics alike (this one included) have fallen for the innocent yet plucky character from Amgash, Illinois.

So, does the latest “Lucy” novel, Lucy by the Sea, live up to expectation? It’s hard to say.

If we’re to examine the features that make the Lucy books sing, we have to consider voice. Lucy’s pure way of seeing the world and her bald way of expressing what she sees are endlessly appealing. And then there’s structure. What at first seems haphazard and fragmented is always revealed to hold mysterious integrity. Strout tells her stories obliquely, through memories, anecdotes, dreams, and the result is surprisingly powerful and integrated. (In other hands, this way of telling a story might be disastrous).

These attributes all apply to Lucy by the Sea, and yet there is something essential missing.

The fact that this is a “pandemic novel” might have something to do with it. Lucy finds herself quarantined in a seaside house in Maine with her aforementioned ex-husband. Like many people, she can’t fully take in what’s going on. “It’s odd how the mind does not take in anything until it can,” she muses. Ordinary people, friends and acquaintances die. William, the scientist, attempts to control the uncontrollable by forcing friends and family members to limit interactions. Lucy thinks of a writer friend who invited her to dinner before any of this started. “I had told her that I was too tired right then [and] she had said, as soon as you are rested, we will get together!”

By rights, the mood should feel uncanny and heightened — you hardly need me to tell you what happens to the writer friend — but instead it feels flat. For a time that felt so uniquely weird, the pandemic always reads like an impossible-to-avoid cliché. Moreover, set just a year on from Oh William!, the book feels a little too close, and similar, to that outing.

Strout fans will, however, get a thrill from the collision of her fictional worlds. Olive Kitteridge makes an indirect appearance, while Bob Burgess (of The Burgess Boys) plays a significant role.

In the background, the real world performs its daily disasters. A policeman kneels “for nine minutes and 29 seconds on the side of a Black man’s neck”. Protesters storm the Capitol. Lucy feels “the whisperings of a civil war” moving around her “like a breeze I could not quite feel but could sense”. It is as though Strout wishes to capture history as it is happening.

Yet Lucy by the Sea works better as a book about relationships than a book about any real-world historical moment.

In a way, it is a love story between two ageing former spouses. William takes Lucy to Maine because “yours is the life I wanted to save”. Lucy feels that “the only real home I ever had in my whole life, I had with you”. It is almost romantic. But there is unease beneath the surface. Is William acting out of love or self-interest? Maine is where his half-sister lives, meaning he might subconsciously be drawn towards her.

Not that Lucy is immune to acting out of self-interest. At one point she recalls a time when she failed to give up her place in a queue for an elderly man. “I learned something that day. About myself and people, and their self-interest.”

Many other relationships circle this central one. There is the one between Lucy and her daughters, these daughters and their partners, Lucy and Bob Burgess, and so on. Strange and telling metaphors recur in tandem with these relationships, and speak to the off-kilter and dissonant nature of human interaction. When Lucy asks William to hold her closer, he says: “If I hold you any closer, I’ll be behind you.” At one point Lucy remembers a video she once saw of ping-pong balls “bouncing around randomly and randomly hitting into one another.” She thinks: “That is like people... if we are lucky we bounce into someone. But we always bounce away again, at least a little.”

Self-interest, collective interest, connection, isolation — these are pertinent topics, with or without a pandemic. The book chews on them in subtle and interesting ways. The writing is fluid, with seemingly simple yet rich sentiment: “We sat there at our table on the sidewalk — the sun shining down on us as though it would shine on forever”.

The book is close to brilliant. But, long-time Strout fan that I am, I was waiting for something as I read — that painful, hopeful sucker punch that never arrived.

Viking, 304 pages, trade paperback €17.21; e-book £9.99