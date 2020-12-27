Looking at Fine Gael from inside and out

It's harvest time, isn't it, for readers who want to learn more about Fine Gael. This autumn we had two books dealing with this topic: Shane Ross's In Bed with the Blueshirts and Saving the State by Stephen Collins and Ciara Meehan.

So apart from the subject matter, what have these books in common? Firstly, they share outrageous titles. Nobody in Fine Gael wants to call themselves a "Blueshirt", so Ross's provocative title is startling.

The Collins/Meehan book also seeks to grab attention with an arresting title. It covers a lot of ground, as evidenced by the subtitle: Fine Gael from Collins to Varadkar. To my mind, there was one occasion when the party, under the leadership of WT Cosgrave in 1932. did save the nation. In that election, Fianna Fáil had won the greater number of seats and, having dismissed the oath of allegiance as a meaningless formula, it entered the Dáil and proved a formidable opponent to Cosgrave and his deputies.

Yes, at the end of a turbulent decade of murder, reprisals, strong legislation and establishing Ireland as a sovereign state, Cosgrave passed the baton of government safely to Éamon de Valera and the Fianna Fáil party. In that, it did 'save' the State.

In 2016, Shane Ross and his disparate group of Independents, including Finian McGrath, John Halligan, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and Seán Canney, joined Enda Kenny and Fine Gael so that they could set up a government after 70 days of wrangling among Opposition and various Independents. They became known as the Independent Alliance and saw themselves "as an important part of a great experiment in Irish politics as constructive Independents offering stability".

In Saving the State, Collins and Meehan lead us through 16 years of opposition to Fianna Fáil government, to two many-faceted coalitions, 1948-51 and 1954-57. They did their best to keep the ship afloat, which led in turn, to a long period of Fianna Fáil in government again.

Shane Ross, in his book, details some important Independent triumphs which he and his group gained, particularly in the drink-driving laws, the Olympics, the world of football, and other matters. He tried valiantly to reform the whole judicial system. The Bill passed the Dáil after vigorous debate but failed due to ongoing filibustering in An Seanad. The new Bill is now being brought to this new Cabinet in Dublin, having been shorn of many of the admirable qualities which Ross had put forward in his Bill. As I write, I see the headline in one of the main dailies, 'Coalition drops Ross plan for selecting judges'. The filibustering in the Seanad paid off and Ross's plan is now dead.

In Saving the State, we have very admirable leaders such as Garret FitzGerald, always idealistic; Alan Dukes; and John Bruton, who unexpectedly joined with Labour and Democratic Left to form a government in 1994. And so it goes on to Enda Kenny, that hardy Connacht man who faced down the 'posh boys' in Fine Gael who wanted to oust him, and who then went on to lead the Fine Gael and Labour government from 2011 on.

The Independent Alliance faded in the 2020 election, but it certainly was a brave experiment and for a time shone a light on many dusty corners of internal Fine Gael policies as it battled through government.

As we hear, in detail, about the various leaders of Fine Gael in the 20th century, it is amazing how much of life in Ireland at that time is never even mentioned by authors Stephen Collins and Ciara Meehan. They move through the 1960s, '70s, '80s, '90s and into the new century, and we hear no mention whatsoever of Ireland's movement from a protectionist state to one opening up the world, of the entry into Europe, of the repeal of the censorship laws, succession acts, free travel for the elderly, free secondary education, the setting up of two new universities, the Good Friday Agreement leading to the peace process - whole realms of life through which so much happened are never touched upon in this weighty book.

The three authors - Shane Ross, Stephen Collins and Ciara Meehan - are experienced writers and journalists, interested in politics, and offering many insights into the workings of Fine Gael. Ross's book is pacy and readable; the Collins/Meehan collaboration is more measured but equally readable.

So now we have all this largesse of writing about Fine Gael. People who have different points of view must be wondering when their turn will come. Well, I have news for you: in 2021, from midsummer on, we will have two major books, one by Professor Gary Murphy on Charlie Haughey and the other by Conor Lenihan on Albert Reynolds. So the barren landscape of writing about Fianna Fáil will soon pass. Then, of course, we will have new arguments, new critiques, and hopefully new insights into the two men who shaped Ireland's destiny for some time.

In the meantime, during this festive season, we have two fine books to argue about in the days to come. Fine Gael is given great credit for 'saving the nation' after the election of 2011, when it was elected with Labour and took on the job of steering the country out of the domestic economic collapse linked to a worldwide economic collapse.

Yes, it had to take tough decisions, but the menu was already laid out to it by the strictures of Europe and the IMF. It had to follow tough measures in the ensuing budgets, for which it claimed great credit, but the path was clear ahead of it, as given to it by the outgoing Fianna Fáil government.

On a bleak winter's day, Michael Noonan, the new Minister for Finance, had to bow to Europe, just as two months earlier Brian Lenihan Jnr as Minister for Finance - while fighting his own sentence of death - had to battle Europe in order to save Ireland. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose. But enough of the philosophising.

You can call me biased, but I reserve the last word for my disbelief over the overblown title of the Collins/Meehan book.

It rankles with me every time I look at the book.

Mary O'Rourke is an author and former government minister

Sunday Independent