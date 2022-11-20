| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Laying John Le Carré bare through his letters and a lover’s tell-all memoir

Book review

Juicy reads – both books on John le Carré are meaty, but both should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt Expand
'A Private Spy: The Letters of John Le Carré' edited by Tim Cornwell Expand
'The Secret Heart' by Suleika Dawson Expand

Close

Juicy reads – both books on John le Carré are meaty, but both should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt

Juicy reads – both books on John le Carré are meaty, but both should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt

'A Private Spy: The Letters of John Le Carré' edited by Tim Cornwell

'A Private Spy: The Letters of John Le Carré' edited by Tim Cornwell

'The Secret Heart' by Suleika Dawson

'The Secret Heart' by Suleika Dawson

/

Juicy reads – both books on John le Carré are meaty, but both should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt

NJ McGarrigle

John le Carré (real name David Cornwell) was guarded in the extreme when it came to his personal life. Hardly surprising, we should suppose, for someone who once worked in the UK’s intelligence services, and who used legal action to sink a planned warts-and-all biography in the 1990s.

He eventually relented though, agreeing to a comprehensive biography released in 2015 by Adam Sisman, and shortly afterwards produced his memoirs, The Pigeon Tunnel.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy