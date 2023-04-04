Killing Thatcher by Rory Carroll review: How the IRA’s luck ran out with the Brighton bombing

‘Today we were unlucky,” the IRA said in an infamous statement claiming responsibility for the Brighton bomb in 1984. While five people had been killed, their target, Margaret Thatcher, emerged unscathed. “But remember we have only to be lucky once,” the IRA sneered. “You will have to be lucky always.”

The British prime minister was indeed fortunate to survive the detonation of 100lb of gelignite in a room over her head in the early hours of October 12, 1984. Had she stayed in her bathroom two minutes longer, she might have been killed. Had one of the hotel’s massive chimney stacks toppled in a different way — destroying the rooms ending in 9, rather than the ones ending in 8 — the Iron Lady might have perished in the Napoleon Suite on the first floor, encompassing rooms 129 and 130.

When it came to their arch-enemy, the IRA were never “lucky”: Thatcher eventually died peacefully in another hotel, the Ritz, at the age of 87. Ironically, however, in the investigation of the Brighton attack, the police got lucky several times, as Rory Carroll outlines in this compelling account of the IRA atrocity. So lucky were the police that within eight months they had caught the perpetrator, Patrick Magee.

The first fortuitous circumstance was that, at the age of 15, Magee had been arrested in Norwich, where his family had settled in the 1960s. He was caught breaking into a butcher’s shop, and fingerprinted. His prints matched those on a broken window. Nearly two decades later, those same fingerprints would match those taken from the registration card of a ‘Roy Walsh’ who had checked into Room 629 of the Grand about a month before the bombing.

The match was made by a police analyst, Steve Turner, towards the end of a 12-hour shift as he worked through a database of the fingerprints of about 200 known IRA bombers. As Carroll explains, it was a gruelling process of elimination — “stare at the hotel print, stare at those of a known IRA suspect, stare again at the hotel print, back and forth, moving from fragment to fragment, hunting for 16 points of similarity that indicated a match”. Twelve hours at a desk studying prints left the analysts’ eyes pulsing, backs aching and brains feeling like broiled mince. Yet at 8.30pm on January 17, 1985, in the fingerprint room on the fifth floor of Scotland Yard’s headquarters, Turner discovered who had planted the Brighton bomb.

There was one more piece of serendipity: police decided to trail Peter Sherry, a commander of the IRA’s East Tyrone Brigade, on a ferry trip from Belfast to Ayr. They followed him to Glasgow, and on to Carlisle railway station. There he met Magee, fresh from planting another bomb in a hotel in London. “The discovery was a fluke, haphazard, a spin-off from an RUC operation in Northern Ireland,” Carroll writes. The IRA was “unlucky” once again.

The tailing of Magee and Sherry back to Glasgow, and their subsequent arrests, provides a thrilling climax to Carroll’s book. The Ireland correspondent of the Guardian tells his story in leisurely fashion — Magee only checks into the Grand Hotel on page 175. Also, Killing Thatcher has one eye on an international audience, since we are told on page 17 that Dublin is Ireland’s capital, soon afterwards given a list of the countries that comprise the UK, and on page 38 it is explained that unionist parties are so called “because they prized Northern Ireland’s union with Great Britain”.

Carroll is an elegant writer, though, and there are many beautiful turns of phrase, such as the explanation that Methodists, Thatcher’s religion, are “a puritanical Protestant denomination that abjured the bells and smells of Catholicism”. Magee, we are told, “had the stillness and intensity of a Renaissance portrait and spoke so softly you had to lean in to catch the words”, while Muammar Gaddafi, the IRA’s arms supplier, is memorably encapsulated as “intelligent, capricious, with a cosmic ego, perched on the edge of the Mediterranean looking for entrees into global dramas”.

The research is equally impressive, since Carroll interviewed several senior Provisionals, including Michael Hayes, the second-in-command of their England Department, Sherry, and Magee himself, who was “guarded but gracious”. Hayes criticises Magee’s use of the alias Roy Walsh, the real-life name of another IRA bomber, albeit one incarcerated at the time of the Brighton attack. “I could never come to terms with that,” Hayes says of Magee’s choice. “I called him an idiot.”

There’s also a notable contribution from Norman Tebbit, once regarded as Thatcher’s political heir. The bomb injured him, and paralysed his wife Margaret from the chest down. By August 1986, when he and Thatcher attended the reopening of a refurbished Grand Hotel, Tebbit had already decided to quit frontline politics to care for his wife, he tells Carroll.

In that respect, at least, the IRA bomb changed the direction of British politics. Alternate history is a pointless pursuit, and Carroll overindulges in it somewhat when suggesting that Brexit, with all its implications for Northern Ireland, might never have happened had the Tory leader been killed in 1984, and that “in the end it may be Margaret Thatcher’s legacy, not IRA bombs, that delivers a united Ireland”.

In stark contrast with the painstaking preparations made by the US Secret Service prior to presidential visits, the UK police were downright lackadaisical in the run-up to the Brighton bomb. The police redeemed themselves in the investigation of the attack, removing every crumb of rubble from the bombed hotel in 3,798 dustbins for forensic analysis. Having narrowed the bomb site down to four rooms — 528, 529, 628 and 629 — they tracked down every guest that had stayed in them in the preceding months. Only ‘Roy Walsh’ could not be found.

His alter ego, Magee, is now in his 70s and walks with a stick. He expresses regret for the pain he inflicted but still, somehow, defends the cowardly act of blowing up innocent people in their beds as a legitimate act of war.

HarperCollins, 416 pages, hardcover, €25; e-book £12.99