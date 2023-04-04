| 9.8°C Dublin

Killing Thatcher by Rory Carroll review: How the IRA’s luck ran out with the Brighton bombing

A Guardian journalist provides a rich account of the IRA’s failed plot against Margaret Thatcher in 1984, but overindulges in speculation

Close call: Margaret Thatcher and her husband Denis leave the Grand Hotel after the bombing. Photo by John Downing/Getty Expand
John Burns

‘Today we were unlucky,” the IRA said in an infamous statement claiming responsibility for the Brighton bomb in 1984. While five people had been killed, their target, Margaret Thatcher, emerged unscathed. “But remember we have only to be lucky once,” the IRA sneered. “You will have to be lucky always.”

The British prime minister was indeed fortunate to survive the detonation of 100lb of gelignite in a room over her head in the early hours of October 12, 1984. Had she stayed in her bathroom two minutes longer, she might have been killed. Had one of the hotel’s massive chimney stacks toppled in a different way — destroying the rooms ending in 9, rather than the ones ending in 8 — the Iron Lady might have perished in the Napoleon Suite on the first floor, encompassing rooms 129 and 130.

