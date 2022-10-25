Kellie by Kellie Harrington: gem of a memoir captures the loneliness of the Olympic boxing champ

The market for sports autobiographies has traditionally been cornered by men. Some have even published two books about their careers before they hit their mid-40s — we’re looking at you, Roy Keane and Ronan O’Gara. So come on in Kellie Harrington. Her new memoir, written with Roddy Doyle, is an absolute gem.

The last time Doyle was the ghostwriter for an Irish sports star’s autobiography was for the aforementioned Keane and The Second Half, published in 2014. Kellie is about the first half of her life and, once again, Doyle succeeds in allowing the strength of personality come at you through the pages. He gets inside her head. She gets inside yours. You read this autobiography in Kellie’s accent; you can hear her say the words.

This book is about more than Kellie’s fight to get into a male-dominated sport. It is about more than the fights she had with those who were meant to be in her corner at national level. It is about more than how she made it all the way to the top of the podium at the Tokyo Olympics last year. This book is also a voyage of self-discovery for a girl from Portland Row in inner-city Dublin who found a way to do it her way.

Kellie reveals what it was like to be in the slipstream of one of the nation’s most beloved sports stars. Make no mistake, she worshipped Katie Taylor. She had newspaper cuttings about the Bray fighter plastered all over her bedroom wall even before Kellie started boxing with her first club, Corinthians. Kellie, who is three-and-a-half years younger than Katie, says she probably wouldn’t have become a boxer if it wasn’t for Taylor.

Yet Kellie says she had to deal with the ladder being almost pulled up behind Katie by those around her. Kellie calls out the lack of support she felt from former technical director of the Irish women’s boxing team (and Katie’s father), Pete Taylor, and the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA).

“I don’t think I ever had a proper coaching conversation with Pete on any boxing trip. His focus was always on Katie and not the other women boxers,” she writes. “Pete Taylor is a great coach but if it wasn’t for him women’s boxing would have progressed earlier than it has. He did what he wanted for his daughter. A lot of female boxers suffered because of it.”

Kellie says neither she nor other Irish female boxers ever got the chance to spar with Katie and Kellie felt that Pete was trying to keep her away from Katie, like when he encouraged her to move up to an even higher weight, further away from his daughter.

There’s more. In 2009, Kellie was kicked off the Irish team for the European Championships in Ukraine for going to her cousin’s wedding — which she was bridesmaid for — and not to a training session in Bray, for which she only got a day’s notice. Harrington doesn’t hold back when it comes to the IABA: “The Association’s attitude to women’s boxing was terrible. They didn’t see past Katie. And if she hadn’t achieved what she did, they wouldn’t have thought about women’s boxing at all.”

Read More

But, as they would find out, nobody puts Kellie in the corner. The support improved massively when she got into the IABA’s high-performance unit but, as she says: “I’ve always been the driving force behind everything that I do”.

Video of the Day

This is like a self-made story but Kellie also catalogues the invaluable support she got from the likes of her first coach, Joey O’Brien, who helped to get her into a boxing club for the first time and realised her plea as “someone asking for help”.

It is the starting point that makes you understand the depth of what Kellie would go on to achieve. The book opens with her describing herself drinking and taking pills when she was still in sixth class in primary school. “I was escaping from myself, from the thoughts I was having. Dark thoughts — the feeling that I didn’t belong.” There was the “adrenaline rush” she got from walking out of a shop after shoplifting and wondering if she would get caught. There were arrests for shoplifting. She was sent away to London to her aunt for a while.

There was the “confusion” over her sexuality before she eventually met her future wife, Mandy Loughlin, to whom this book is dedicated. There was the importance of Youthreach after she dropped out of school. There’s her work as a cleaner — especially during Covid-19 — at St Vincent’s Psychiatric Hospital, Fairview.

And Kellie’s humour shines through. She recalls having terrible chest pains as an adolescent and her mother taking her to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where a doctor examined her. “She’s growing, Mrs Harrington,” the doctor said to Kellie’s mortification. In her first ever fight, Kellie hit her opponent, Caroline O’Reilly, and apologised straight away: “Oh — sorry, sorry!”

We get an insight to the loneliness of a newly crowned Olympic champion on the night she won gold in the Tokyo Olympics. She wasn’t sure how to feel. She rang her family at home and “got the sense that they didn’t really need to talk to me!... They were so excited I felt like I was interrupting them.” She describes going to the food hall in the Olympic village that night and she “sat there, feeling so empty. I didn’t know what I should be feeling.”

By the end of this read, you know exactly how to feel about Kellie’s life so far. Extraordinary. And the book leaves you in one position: in Kellie’s corner.

Expand Close Kellie by Kellie Harrington / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kellie by Kellie Harrington

Sport: Kellie by Kellie Harrington

​Sandycove, 272 pages, hardcover, €20; e-book £9.99