Jane Casey’s The Killing Kind: A gripping case of using a creep to catch a creep 

Jane Casey made her bones as a crime writer with the outstanding Maeve Kerrigan series. The Killing Kind is the Dublin-born writer’s first standalone novel for adults — there have been a few young adult novels too — and it’s excellent: that just-right blend of serpentine plot, believable characters and a hero we want to root for. It has a thriller tension that is ratcheted so tightly at times that you almost need to put the book aside and take a breather.

In her novels’ “about the author” preface, Casey always gives credit to her husband, “a criminal barrister who ensures her writing is realistic and as accurate as possible”. Presumably Mr Jane was working overtime during production of The Killing Kind, because a barrister is the main character.

In 2019, the novel’s present, our heroine Ingrid Lewis is a young, ambitious (within reason) Londoner, slowly climbing up the ladder of success in criminal trials. Three years earlier, she had successfully defended a man, John Webster, accused of stalking a woman.

Webster then turned his attentions to Ingrid, basically ruining her life. A campaign of creepy harassment culminated with her house burning down and her fiancé Mark leaving her to live in Canada.

Back in 2019, a colleague of Ingrid’s dies in a road accident. For a few reasons, Ingrid is convinced that she was the intended victim — and that Webster, freshly released from jail on an unrelated fraud charge, is behind it.

Her incipient panic and dread are heightened when a new friend, drunkenly crashing out in Ingrid’s flat, is stabbed to death. Someone breaks in and puts animal blood on her sheets. A piece of scaffolding almost kills her while she walks home.

Worst of all, Webster insinuates himself into her life, claiming that someone is trying to murder her — you think? — and only he can help her.

She knows that his main motivation is to demonstrate his cleverness and power over circumstances, with a smidgeon of warped love or affection probably buried in there somewhere. Yet, running out of options and increasingly terrified, Ingrid reluctantly allows Webster to start investigating, holding to a strange but nonetheless logical mantra of: “Use a creep to catch a creep”.

And what a creep Webster is. Casey must have done some intensive research into these weirdos who get their jollies controlling others, toying with them, entertaining themselves by seeing how easily they can bring another human being to their breaking point.

He’s so well-drawn, actually, that Webster is incredibly menacing and incredibly pathetic, simultaneously. He is clever and dangerous, but also — and he would probably try to kill me for saying this — an absolute loser.

Ingrid’s is an unusual, though of course not unique, perspective from which to parse events in a crime novel. Generally, we come at things from the viewpoint of the victim, investigator or, the odd time, the killer themselves.

A barrister makes for an interesting sort of middle ground. As Ingrid observes more than once, lawyers must be objective. It’s vitally important, in a free society, that every accused person gets an adequate defence and a fair shout, no matter how heinous the crime, nor how unappealing they may be on a personal level. What matters, ultimately, is evidence — proving your case.

There’s a lot of ambiguity in the law, and in morality, which is one of the things that make Casey’s writing, and this book, so satisfying. She doesn’t paint the world in childish stripes of black and white, and doesn’t reach for the safety blanket of neat resolutions. Not everyone gets what they deserve in The Killing Kind, for good and bad.

All of this gives the novel more of a philosophical kick than we generally get in a mystery. But even without that, The Killing Kind would be heartily recommended. It’s exciting, stirring, enraging, thought-provoking, amusing — Casey has a way with a droll one-liner — and often moving, with a barnstorming finale, and a coda that explains at least one unresolved mystery but, happily, leaves a few loose strands.

As the book begins, Ingrid reflects: “I think about death a lot; it’s my job.” Of course, that’s Casey’s job too. And what a good job she does of it. To quote its opening lines again: “I am very convincing. I tell a good story.”