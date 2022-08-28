James Lawless fearlessly plays with form and style in Letters to Jude

Letters to Jude James Lawless Balestier Press, €14.55

Liberties-born, Kildare-based James Lawless has quite the back catalogue – two poetry collections, a book of children’s stories, a plethora of awards and shortlistings. This, his sixth novel, will secure his reputation as a man unafraid to play with form and style.

Lawless’s talent as a poet is on display from the outset. This is an author who simply loves words and the meanings they contain. “And the Word is the Light and the Light is the Guide. Close your eyes a momentito everyday and see what God will send you.”

Leo Lambkin is an ageing Dublin librarian living with his uninterested wife Lillith, dealing with his nemesis, head librarian Freddie Crichton, when he strikes up a written correspondence with an old flame, the alluring Sevillian Bernarda, after she hears of his mother’s sudden death.

To allay Lillith’s suspicions should she intercept their letters, Leo suggests Bernarda use a pseudonym when writing to him. And so, Bernarda becomes Jude.

Read More

Although set in modern times – there’s mention of motorbikes and the VHI – the prose in their letters is highly stylised and formal as the pair allow their back story to unfold while they discuss everything from their feelings for each other to the workings of the human mind.

Marred by a violent incident that occurred in Crichton’s house, where she worked as an au pair, Leo and Bernarda’s relationship broke up and she disappeared from his life. Early on in the book she informs Leo that they have a son, Uanito. And, through the letters, Bernarda delights in sharing their son’s development with his father.

This is not an easy-reading affair. Reminiscent of both Joyce and Beckett – both of whom appear in the book – there are regular interjections to the flow of Leo and Jude’s correspondence from a fictive author, the Seer of Suburbia, the Rhymer, and the Reader.

There’s a lot of talk of phalluses and lingams as Leo considers his childless marriage, the violence of his son’s conception and ultimately, his manhood and mortality. Mythology, religion and art all feed into the conversation.

Video of the Day

This is a fearless and interesting piece of art that tears up the rule book and calls on the reader to stop and think at every turn.