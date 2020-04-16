| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It didn't occur to me that I should write one myself' - crime writer Jane Casey

Crime writer Jane Casey tells Darragh McManus that writing her first book was a mental Everest but she's itching to pen the 10th novel featuring her spirited hero Maeve Kerrigan

Unnerving tale: Jane Casey is finishing a standalone novel before returning to Maeve Kerrigan. Photo by Annie Armitage Expand
The Cutting Place by Jane Casey Expand

Close

Unnerving tale: Jane Casey is finishing a standalone novel before returning to Maeve Kerrigan. Photo by Annie Armitage

Unnerving tale: Jane Casey is finishing a standalone novel before returning to Maeve Kerrigan. Photo by Annie Armitage

The Cutting Place by Jane Casey

The Cutting Place by Jane Casey

/

Unnerving tale: Jane Casey is finishing a standalone novel before returning to Maeve Kerrigan. Photo by Annie Armitage

Maeve Kerrigan, the smart and spirited hero of Jane Casey's police-procedural series, is so well-drawn - and, after nine novels and three short stories since 2010, so familiar to readers - that she feels, essentially, real.

The reader becomes so deeply invested, mentally and emotionally, in the London-Irish detective, her travails and triumphs, that disbelief isn't just suspended: it's wilfully thrown aside. While reading these books, as far as your mind is concerned, Kerrigan is real.

With all that said, I asked Jane - who won her second Irish Independent Crime Fiction Award at the Irish Book Awards in November - if she ever got sick and tired of Maeve, her partner and frenemy Josh, and the rest of their team?