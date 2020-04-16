'It didn't occur to me that I should write one myself' - crime writer Jane Casey

Maeve Kerrigan, the smart and spirited hero of Jane Casey's police-procedural series, is so well-drawn - and, after nine novels and three short stories since 2010, so familiar to readers - that she feels, essentially, real.

The reader becomes so deeply invested, mentally and emotionally, in the London-Irish detective, her travails and triumphs, that disbelief isn't just suspended: it's wilfully thrown aside. While reading these books, as far as your mind is concerned, Kerrigan is real.

With all that said, I asked Jane - who won her second Irish Independent Crime Fiction Award at the Irish Book Awards in November - if she ever got sick and tired of Maeve, her partner and frenemy Josh, and the rest of their team?

She laughs over the phone from her London home: "No, never. I love them. At the moment I'm working on a standalone for next year, I'm nearly at the end, which I've really enjoyed… but I'm kind of edgy. I want to get back to Maeve and Josh.

"If I ever got tired of them as people, I'd stop writing the series. You can always tell when an author has had enough of their characters and are just doing it because they have a contract; the writing suffers. I hope to never be in that position."

That is highly unlikely, for two reasons. First, Jane knows how, if not exactly when, the Kerrigan series will end; she's always "working on twin tracks" temporally, writing the current book in the series while plotting ahead with the overarching narrative. So there won't be any flogging of horse long after it's expired.

Genre fiction, she points out, "has that reputation for being churned out, 80,000 words every year or whatever, but I know very few authors like that. Any kind of writing is so difficult, you can't do it in a half-hearted way. You'd give up if you're not into it; there's just so much labour involved.

"People might think, 'All you do is make stuff up', and that's true to some extent. But there is a craft to it, there's art and skill, and you have that commitment to it, that grit and determination, to keep coming back to it."

Raised in Castleknock and educated in Oxford and Trinity (English Lit), Jane has always read crime fiction: Agatha Christie, Dorothy L Sayers. She remembers being "blown away by Patricia Cornwell, it was so different to anything else I'd read."

But even though she was working in the book trade after college, Casey recalls: "It didn't occur to me for years that I should write one myself. I was an editor so I was absorbed in other people's writing, and it was only at 29 or 30 that I started writing my first book. My only goal was to get this story on to the page, and get to the end. It feels like a mental Everest the first time; you're unsure if you can do it."

That past life as an editor, she feels, has helped a lot "in terms of knowing how to clean up a book, see what's wrong with it. I know my editor will always make changes, and I accept that, but try to make it perfect before she sees it. I'm happy with what I've done, then she makes it better, and we end up with a better book.

"I'm definitely that Graham Greene type - editing as I go along. I tend to edit what I did the previous day; that kind of slides me into thinking about the story, and almost before I realise it, I'm writing. And every time, I try to do the next book better."

The Kerrigan series kicked off in 2010 with The Burning, and gets better with each go-round. Jane's latest, The Cutting Place, is a stonking read: a knotty, unnerving tale of murder, dismemberment and dark deeds within the privileged confines of an exclusive gentleman's club. Meanwhile, Maeve faces her own trials as her handsome boyfriend may well prove too good to be true.

There's always excitement, she says, in tackling the next instalment, mingled with relief: "I've had the story simmering in the back of my mind for a few years, so when I sit down to write it, there's almost a relief. Especially with series fiction, where you know where your characters are going, it's great to finally get to that point you were aiming for, from a couple of books ago."

As well as the Kerrigan series, Casey has written a standalone thriller and three Young Adult books. She's also active with the wonderfully-named Killer Women, a collective of female crime writers who promote each other's books, do public events together, mentor young authors and organise a literary festival every year - that, sadly and unsurprisingly, has just been cancelled for 2020.

"Clubbing together is a great way of finding new readers," Jane says. "I write about one book a year, and people might read it in one evening - then they're looking for something new to read. So I can say, 'I just finished this person's book and it's fantastic.' I love recommending other writers, and having us all together is a great help for each of us."

In conversation she's charming, funny and friendly, so it's something of a surprise to hear Jane admit that she has to psyche herself up for public appearances.

"It's definitely taken me a couple of years to get used to," she says. "Most writers aren't performers, and it'll take me a few days to recover afterwards. But you get used to anything, and I have a better stock of anecdotes to trot out these days!

"And I do love events with other authors. You kind of get each other, you know? You're both in the same boat, and there's great banter because of that. And I've met some really lovely authors that way."

'The Cutting Place' is out now from HarperCollins