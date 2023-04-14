Island of Woods by Paul McMahon: Mistaken ideas about loss of our forests are a part of the problem

The subject of Paul McMahon’s Island of Woods: How Ireland Lost its Forests and How to Get Them Back is close to many Irish people’s hearts, so you might expect this book to be well received by the buying public. My prediction, I am sorry to say, is that it will not be, and for good reason.

The writer completed a PhD in history at Cambridge, and that background is reflected in his treatment of the human history of this island, and how that affected forests from prehistoric times to the present. But while some of the details are interesting enough, at times it can be hard to discern the relevance.

More seriously though, the writing style largely fails to draw in or carry the reader along, at least not this one. Walk in a natural Irish forest in a healthy state — sadly a very difficult thing to find now — and you will find yourself immersed in a world of magic and wonder, whatever the season, but there’s no sense of that in these pages.

Granted, persuading the reader of the beauty and intrinsic worth of trees or forests is not the writer’s primary aim here, but rather an assessment of the history of Irish forest loss, and where that leaves us now. But in my view, it’s essential to engage the reader’s passion, as well as intellect. Reading a book should be a pleasure, not a chore. If people perceive it to be the latter, they won’t read it, or recommend it to friends. This book shows little indication of any grá — love — for trees or forests. The tone often feels dry and mechanical, as if the writer were simply listing facts in a doctoral thesis, or a report commissioned by a government department.

But by far the biggest failing is something else entirely. From start to finish, it displays an almost complete lack of understanding of a field that is crucial to any serious investigation of the history of Irish woodlands: the science of ecology.

For example, we hear the notion that forests were lost because “bogs swallowed up Irish woodlands. Roots died in the waterlogged soils, seedlings could not regenerate. As blanket bog developed, the west of Ireland and the uplands lost their woodlands and became open landscapes, cloaked in a gentle brown mantle of heather and moss”. Why, then, did forest cover only begin to disappear when pastoral farming began in the Neolithic Period, speeding up in the Bronze Age? Because livestock were eating the seedlings, stopping forests from regenerating. Prevent any living ecosystem from reproducing for long enough, and it will disappear as individual organisms, in this case trees, age and die with nothing to replace them.

The truth is that most of our native forests were temperate rainforests, which thrive in wet conditions — the wetter the better. Trees like willow and alder, including their seedlings, evolved to live in, and love, “waterlogged soils”. I see this everywhere in my own 73 acres on the Beara Peninsula: wild native trees are growing in, and recolonising, extremely wet, swampy ground just as happily as drier places, albeit perhaps with a different species composition.

The reality is that human actions alone have been the cause of the reduction of natural Irish forests from an estimated original of 80pc of land down to only around 1 or 1.5pc today. Of course, we would rather this weren’t so, but no progress is ever made by ignoring the truth.

Similarly, McMahon feels “it is probably time we dropped out fetishisation of native species”. Quite simply, we desperately need to move beyond such ecological ignorance. Without going into too much depth here as to why native species are beneficial to nature, while exotic (non-native) ones are not, it needs to be broadly understood that ecosystems evolved over aeons to function together.

Introduce something from the other side of the world, like sitka spruce (which McMahon is very much in favour of), and it won’t have formed all of the ecological connections with native insects, birds, mammals, and so on, just as an Irish oak wouldn’t if you plonked it down somewhere in South America, for example.

That’s one of the reasons why the sitka plantations that already cover vast areas of Ireland are deadzones. So it’s not ‘fetishisation’ to want to focus on native species, but grasping the undeniable fact that our island is in a catastrophic biodiversity crisis, and that carrying on as we have done will only make things worse.

The sort of thinking contained in this book is part of the problem, not the solution. What becomes clear towards the end is that the writer’s views appear to echo the commercial forestry perspective, which prioritises economics.

Sure, we need timber, and all the products that come from that. But we need nature and the healthy biosphere that depends on natural ecosystems far more. And thus intelligent, forward-looking thinking that meets both needs, rather than more of the same that got us into this mess. Such solutions exist, and should be expanded on, not ignored. There are so many more criticisms I could add in this vein, but space doesn’t permit.

Finally, the book contains no images, the cover design is mediocre and the endnotes (if they can be called that) are hard to navigate.

Am I being too harsh? Some will feel that I am: these are purely my own impressions and thoughts. You pay your money and you take your choice.

Eoghan Daltun is author of ‘An Irish Atlantic Rainforest’ (Hachette)

Island of Woods by Paul McMahon

