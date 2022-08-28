Irvine Welsh tackles Gulliver’s lurid travails with typical aplomb but commits a few stylistic crimes

The Long Knives Irvine Welsh Jonathan Cape €20

Irvine Welsh is not known for being subtle, and as his best work demonstrates, this need not be understood as a criticism. Trainspotting, his debut, was anything but.

Riotous, profane and daringly original – bar fellow Scot James Kelman, he was one of the first to import local dialect and non-standard spelling into his prose – it shot Welsh to fame, with some help from Danny Boyle’s acclaimed film adaptation.

He has published much since, little of which however, has been able to match the manic energy of his first book.

The Long Knives, the second instalment in what will be a trilogy (it follows Crime, published in 2008), boasts scenes of violence to rival anything in Bret Easton Ellis’s notorious American Psycho.

The book opens with a lurid account of the castration and murder of a serial sexual abuser and corrupt Tory MP – the villain in question, Ritchie Gulliver, is of course fictional, but given myriad recent scandals involving actual Conservative politicians, Welsh is hardly in want of inspiration for his caricatures.

What ensues is essentially a classic ‘whodunnit’, with a generous helping of didactic political commentary, contemporary culture war, and abundant drugs, sex and alcohol.

Ray Lennox, a member of the Serious Crimes Unit in Edinburgh, takes charge of the investigation into Gulliver’s murder. Until now he has rarely felt conflicted about his line of work: locking up evil, child-murdering “beasts”, as he calls them, is not apt to provoke moral dilemmas.

Now, though, things are murkier. Lennox despises Gulliver – in his mind, a putrid cipher for British establishment insiderness – but do his duty he must.

The plot is complex and well paced; indeed, it reads like a decent script for a TV series (which it probably is).

However, on the, as it were, literary side of things, Welsh is on this occasion rather less successful. For someone with an ear (for dialogue, at least), the descriptive prose is often deficient: “Dim streets as summer retreats” and “capacious space” are stylistic crimes for which a Martin Amis might have Welsh castrated.

Clichés are common (“he is a magnet for trouble”). More generally, the book feels overwritten, as if desperate in its pursuit of vividness “perilous black clouds… empty their guts on then” (‘then’ is in fact a typo, it should surely read ‘them’).

Welsh is at his best when foul-mouthed. Let’s hope the eventual TV series cuts the cheap attempts at poetry.