In a Thousand Different Ways by Cecelia Ahern: Author flies too fast through challenges of a New Age ‘superhero’

We meet Alice Kelly when she is eight years old. She arrives home from school to find her mother Lily unconscious in bed, covered in what appears to be a thick blanket of blue. This is the first time Alice “sees colours”, experiencing Lily’s depression as a suffocating hue that drains Alice’s energy and pushes her to give herself over to it too.

In a Thousand Different Ways, the new novel from Cecelia Ahern, follows Alice’s struggle to understand her condition over the course of her life. The phenomenon initially only affects how she perceives her family — her younger brother, Ollie, eagerly allows himself to be consumed by Lily’s every mood, while her older brother, Hugh, maintains his own happy shade of pink.

Soon, however, colours are swirling around everyone Alice sees, each at a different rhythm and speed. “It’s like hundreds of people are broadcasting their own radio stations around me,” Alice explains.

To limit her contact with other people’s dizzying moods, she takes to covering every inch of her body when she leaves the house, wearing sunglasses to dim the colours.

The first chapter is devoted to Alice’s childhood. Her father is long gone, and with her beloved brother Hugh’s eye on the door and Ollie totally in thrall to their mother, it is Alice who bears the brunt of Lily’s emotional and physical abuse.

For her secondary education, Alice is packed off to a boarding school for pupils with behavioural difficulties, and suddenly the narrative leaps ahead six years to her graduation, where we learn the academy “started out feeling like a prison and then became a kind of haven”. It’s the first of many jolting, often frustrating time jumps that give the narrative a choppy structure and impart the sense that we are skipping over transitional periods that would have benefited from further exploration.

When Lily gets sick, Alice is the one who has to become a full-time carer — an experience that Ahern describes in gruelling detail, with the 19-year-old Alice, “drowning in the drudgery, the routine, the loneliness, the giving, the giving, the giving”. There are moments of poignancy in Alice’s fraught relationship with Lily, notably in their exchanges over an aloe vera plant, yet the characterisation of Lily, who has bipolar disorder, often reverts to flat caricature.

We get flashbacks to Alice’s time at the academy and her friendship with a budding footballer, as well as her outburst over a “fake guru” reiki healer, before bounding ahead to her search for her father in Liverpool, a brief sojourn as a card shark, a move to London, working in sales, and meeting a real guru in her next door neighbour, Naomi, who helps Alice to better manage her moods.

The novel offers numerous explanations for Alice’s condition — Hugh considers it a gift, while Alice feels it is a curse — including aura seeing, energy reading and emotional synaesthesia, a neurological condition where people “can see or taste a sound, feel a taste, or associate people or letters with a particular colour”.

But what Alice has goes beyond those explanations. She can diagnose pregnancy, hunt paedophiles and detect invisible diseases in trees. One of her schoolmates compares her to a superhero: “Someone that uses their powers to help the world become a better place, to fight crime and protect the public” — which mostly consists of attacking sex offenders — and Alice uses similar language to describe her “superhero tools and weapons”, including her “shield” and ability to “mirror” auras.

While everyone Alice tells about her abilities readily believes her, readers who are dubious about energy reading and new age practices will not be easily persuaded by this story.

Even those with an open mind may have a hard time with the novel’s pacing, which starts off slow then ratchets up as Alice meets Andy, a Scottish youth worker who has no colour.

The romance plot is dreary — Andy’s appeal is largely due to his colourlessness, and although this means Alice must learn to read him without the colours she has relied on all her life, we don’t get much insight into what he is like outside of a few snapping arguments.

Ahern’s style is to rattle off events as they happen, and seemingly important characters such as an old classmate, neighbour Naomi and even her father are quickly dispensed with and forgotten. There’s little flow to the writing — the narrative is regularly interrupted by flashbacks, told in the present tense — and the final chapters are a gallop to the finish line, covering more than half of Alice’s life in one breathless burst. As soon as we get accustomed to her family life, she’s on her deathbed.

In A Thousand Different Ways offers an interesting, though unresolved, story about difficult family relationships, and is likely to resonate with those curious about energy reading, but sceptics should steer clear.

Fiction: In a Thousand Different Ways by Cecelia Ahern HarperCollins, 336 pages, hardcover €21; e-book £8.99