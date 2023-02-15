If I Tell by Gill Perdue: Immersive, harrowing thriller that comes with a warning

It is not often that a thriller comes with a warning advisory from its author. In a note at the start of If I Tell, Gill Perdue explains that she deals with a number of highly sensitive themes such as anxiety, gaslighting and the legacy of trauma from sexual abuse. She hopes any readers living with such issues will not find anything in the book that might add to their struggles.

Truth be told, if one had suffered such traumas, it would be hard not to be affected by some of the harrowing details of domestic and sexual abuse that emerge during this challenging, utterly immersive and brilliantly told tale (originally published last year as The Interview).

The story is advanced through the voices of three women, one still a teenager. The youngest is 14-year-old Jenny. She is recovering in hospital, having been found unconscious, covered in blood and hypothermic, some distance from a crashed car in which her mother and younger brother Karl lay seriously injured.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, there was no sign of the driver of the car, Jenny’s stepfather, Stuart. He had vanished completely. Jenny may only be 14, but she is extremely smart. She has secrets, and she is determined that she will not reveal them. If she does, she is under no illusions: things would only get much worse; worse for her, her mum and her little brother.

The older of the other two women is Garda Detective Laura Shaw. She is an ambitious, smart Dubliner who has been trained as a Special Victim Investigator (SVI). She’s in her early 30s, happily married to the hugely supportive Matt, and has a delightful almost-three-year-old daughter called Katie. She enjoys the full confidence of her superior officer.

The third woman is Laura’s garda partner, Niamh. SVIs always work in pairs, and Niamh couldn’t be more different from Laura in just about everything, other than her dedication to her job, which she finds totally rewarding. From a farm in the midlands, Niamh, whom Laura teases mercilessly for her ‘bogger’ accent, is big, bouncy and possessed of an insatiable appetite for junk food and snacks. Laura is her mentor, so when the going gets tough, Niamh will always have Laura’s back.

Jenny’s initial medical examination established that while she has not been seriously injured in the crash, she had been, at some recent time, a victim of rape. There were also suspicious, unexplained bruises and other injuries that pre-dated the accident. In the view of the hospital’s psychiatric resident, the child was displaying the symptoms of AST — acute stress disorder, common enough for victims of severe trauma.

It is clear from early on that something about the uncommunicative 14-year-old reawakens in Laura a flood of unwanted memories. For years, Laura has suffered from OCD brought on by a traumatic incident in her late teens. She had thought that through therapy, she had managed to control virtually all of the syndrome’s more obvious symptoms.

Normally, Laura has little difficulty relating to trauma victims and getting them to tell her what has happened, but Jenny is different. Laura simply cannot make a connection. The harder she tries to make that vital breakthrough, the more Jenny’s resolve to stay silent strengthens. She must, she feels, to protect her mother and brother. When she eventually decides to talk, she spins a complicated fairytale-like story about a beautiful but lonely princess whose only companion is a wise owl. The princess falls in love with a handsome prince who turns out to be extremely cruel, imprisons her in a high tower and takes her owl away to hold as a hostage to ensure her good behaviour.

Frustrated at Jenny’s deflecting ploy, Laura knows time is running out and that her boss is about to request she be brought for formal police questioning. Believing this will further traumatise Jenny, Laura, her OCD paranoia in full flow, does something that breaks every guideline that SVIs must follow. What’s more, her out-of-character action places Jenny in dire danger. Niamh, who has watched her mentor’s erratic behaviour with growing concern, must dig deep to save Laura from herself and ensure Jenny’s safety.

Perdue’s harrowing psychological thriller is very cleverly structured. Short, alternating chapters drive the narrative forward from each woman’s perspective. Perhaps the only slightly jarring note is an epilogue, which in filmic terms smacks more of Hollywood than of the cinéma verité style it surely deserves.

