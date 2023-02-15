| 10.4°C Dublin

If I Tell by Gill Perdue: Immersive, harrowing thriller that comes with a warning

Clever structure: Gill Perdue confronts the legacy of trauma. Photo by Taryn Barling Expand
Myles McWeeney

It is not often that a thriller comes with a warning advisory from its author. In a note at the start of If I Tell, Gill Perdue explains that she deals with a number of highly sensitive themes such as anxiety, gaslighting and the legacy of trauma from sexual abuse. She hopes any readers living with such issues will not find anything in the book that might add to their struggles.

Truth be told, if one had suffered such traumas, it would be hard not to be affected by some of the harrowing details of domestic and sexual abuse that emerge during this challenging, utterly immersive and brilliantly told tale (originally published last year as The Interview).

