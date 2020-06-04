| 9.5°C Dublin

I Want You to Know We're Still Here: Safran Foer's mother solves mysteries at heart of son's novel

Memoir: I Want You to Know We're Still Here

Esther Safran Foer

HQ, 384 pages, hardback €26.30; e-book £6.49

Direct style: Esther Safran Foer Expand

Paul Kendall

The joke in the title of Jonathan Safran Foer's award-ladened debut novel Everything is Illuminated was that everything was, in fact, fabricated.

The book's central character, Alex, a Ukrainian translator with a tenuous grasp of English, was made up, as was his bad-tempered grandfather, who drove a fictitious "Jonathan Safran Foer" on a trip to find a woman who had saved Jonathan's Jewish grandfather from the Nazis.

The history of the grandfather's shtetl, which took up at least a third of the novel, was also imagined. As, sadly, was the existence of the Ukrainian duo's flatulent dog, Sammy Davis Jr, Jr. The real Safran Foer had been to Ukraine, and he had hoped to discover the identity of a family who had hidden his grandfather from the Nazis. But his investigation had come to naught. When he finally arrived at the place where the shtetl, Trochenbrod, once stood, he found nothing - no sign whatsoever that the former Jewish town had ever existed. And so he filled the void with invention.

