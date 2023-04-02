How to be a good friend: Elizabeth Day shows us the way in new memoir

Book review

Laying yourself and your life bare for dissection, in order to further our general understanding and knowledge of humankind, is both a brave and generous act. It is what author Elizabeth Day – and host of podcasts How to Fail and Best Friend Therapy, – has done in her latest book, Friendaholic: Confessions of a Friendship Addict, a rigorous dissection of friendship, made largely through the lens of her own experiences, “a personal take.”