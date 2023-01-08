How science is transforming our journey towards motherhood

Jenni Quilter was 35, single and living in New York, when she decided to become a parent. Nothing would stop her embarking on motherhood, achieved by digital and scientific means: website scrolling, sperm donation and IVF.

This memoir lays out the zig-zag nature of her journey. When a nurse calls to say treatment is delayed because she has fewer eggs left than expected, Quilter immediately thinks about the medicine resting in her fridge. It cost approximately $8,000 (€7,500).

As IVF comes to play an increasingly standard part in the experience of pregnancy, a growing stream of writers are studying its tensions and pitfalls.

In An Excellent Choice, journalist Emma Brockes, who had twins, narrated her experience of becoming a single mother by choice. Julia Leigh, an Australian novelist, explored the corrosive effect of unsuccessful treatments on a woman’s mental health. “I had the dread feeling I was part of some greater experiment,” she wrote in Avalanche: A Love Story.

Hatching is a welcome addition to the genre, in which writers – often female – reflect on their experience within an industry that was largely discovered and developed by men.

Jenni Quilter's descriptive skills are especially apparent in the book's first half. Photo: Caroline Sinno

Jenni Quilter's descriptive skills are especially apparent in the book's first half. Photo: Caroline Sinno

A lecturer at New York University, Quilter writes incisively about this complex and even self-contradicting path towards motherhood. She had never been a person who possessed a strong maternal urge, so she wonders: “Why, if I had been so ambivalent, had I stumbled upon such a vast plain of grief?”

It turns out the fertility industry is rife with unanticipated questions and ethical quandaries. For instance, even though the treatment enables gay couples and single women to have children, clinics still generally assume the presence of man and wife, pandering to fantasies of domesticity and bliss. Quilter is one of the few lone women at her doctor’s office. “What I find remarkable is how little has changed with IVF,” she writes.

What’s more, she shows the triumphs of IVF, first developed by British researchers in the 1980s, were built on discoveries that occurred in distinctly grey zones, or worse. Frequently, doctors removed eggs from women without their consent, or used their own sperm to see what would happen. Robert Edwards, known as the father of IVF, tried implanting a human egg and sperm into a rabbit’s fallopian tube.

Quilter’s careful examination of this history includes another notable figure, James Marion Sims, a 19th century doctor who spent decades testing out new techniques for gynecological surgery. The majority of his early cases were African American women, slaves suffering from

severe internal scarring after childbirth, whose owners left them in Sims’s care.

In his memoir, which Quilter describes in detail, Sims discussed his aims and the many operations he performed (often repeatedly, without anaesthesia, when time after time they failed). “Sims’s treatment of middle-class white infertility only came after he had specialized in enslaved black fertility,” she points out.

'Hatching' by Jenni Quilter puts IVF in the spotlight

'Hatching' by Jenni Quilter puts IVF in the spotlight

Beyond this troubling history, reproductive technologies give rise to new ethical conundrums. For instance, more than a million frozen embryos are stored in cryobanks across the US (as well as many in Europe), while would-be parents decide their fate.

To prevent their destruction, evangelical Christian groups have promoted embryo adoption (which aligns with the abortion debate). The embryos are called “snowflakes” by an organisation called Nightlight Christian Adoptions. “All those souls on ice,” Quilter writes. “Waiting to be resurrected or condemned.”

The personal side of the account is expertly told, tense with expectation as we await news of implantation or failure, although the narrative loses some momentum when the outcome of Quilter’s attempt becomes known.

Her descriptive skills are especially apparent in the book’s first half, evoking the dystopian aspects of IVF. In online forums women share reams of intimate data, whereas in person, at the doctor’s clinic, they don’t exchange a word. As she puts it: “We silently waited to be harvested.”

Women don’t want to think about their subjugation, at least while they’re undergoing treatment

Unsurprisingly, feminists have a fraught relationship with reproductive medicine. Over the past four decades, a body of academic work has taken shape, Quilter writes, critiquing the oppressiveness and inequity of reproductive technologies. But when women go looking for information about fertility treatment online, these articles rarely pop up.

That may be because women don’t want to think about their subjugation, at least while they’re undergoing treatment. “When a woman is contemplating IVF the concern (at least in patient-centred literature) is not whether this treatment enacts a centuries long system of patriarchal objectification but whether her odds are good,” she writes.

These tensions are hard to unravel because technologies often provide couples and families with the children they want. IVF is for Quilter the ultimate consumer purchase; but also, when it works, a source of new rituals and meaning. Hatching reclaims women’s role in the IVF industry but Quilter’s own place in the system – among white, middle-class women – remains ambiguous and worth scrutinising.

‘Hatching: Experiments in Motherhood and Technology’, Jenni Quilter, Penguin Putnam, €23.99