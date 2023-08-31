How four billionaires are trying to persuade us real life isn’t worth saving

Tech tycoons are pushing internet users to escape reality in favour of virtual experiences, with privileges for a chosen few

In an interview in 2021, the venture capitalist Marc Andreessen discussed an impending cultural divide. “The vast majority of humanity,” he said, “lacks Reality Privilege — their online world is, or will be, immeasurably richer and more fulfilling than most of the physical and social environment around them in the quote-unquote real world.” He promised to build digital products for precisely this kind of consumer, “no matter what level of reality deprivation they find themselves in”.​