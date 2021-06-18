Holding Her Breath review: Eimear Ryan’s story of a student haunted by her grandfather’s suicide is a moving debut

The setting of Eimear Ryan’s novel will be familiar to many readers thanks to other recent coming-of-age stories set at Trinity

In Eimear Ryan’s moving debut, 20-year-old Beth Crowe arrives at Trinity College Dublin accompanied by the shadow of her late grandfather Ben. One of the country’s most celebrated poets, his works are included on the Leaving Cert syllabus and frequently quoted at weddings, funerals and political rallies, making him a peer of Patrick Kavanagh and Seamus Heaney.

What sets Ben apart, however, is his suicide: he died by drowning when Beth’s mother was still a child, so Beth never had the chance to meet him. Given the public’s fixation on his death, both her mother, Alice, and grandmother, Lydia, prefer not to talk about him, turning down interviews, burning his journals and denying scholars access to his archives.

Beth has deliberately kept her distance from his work, having spent her school years being taunted by classmates with cruel jokes about Ben’s death and mocking recitations of his poems. As she points out, she barely even considers Ben her grandfather, because he never got to be a grandfather.

But when Beth moves into the college dorms, she finds herself sharing a flat with Sadie, an English literature student who happens to keep a copy of Ben’s poems on her shelves. Sadie cajoles Beth into attending one of the English department’s events, where she draws the attention of Justin, a charismatic postdoctoral researcher who specialises in Ben’s poetry.

Justin, like many scholars, is fascinated by Ben’s final masterpiece, the epic poem Roslyn, and how his suicide informs interpretations of his writing. As she becomes entangled in a complicated, secretive affair with Justin, Beth explores her simultaneous attraction to and repulsion from her grandfather’s legacy, growing curious about what was really going on in his life, and why no one in her family wants to talk about it.

Who or what is Roslyn? And what does it have to do with Ben’s death? It’s an intriguing literary mystery, and one that intensifies with Lydia’s declining health, as Beth longs for her mother and grandmother to open up.

The title of Ryan’s novel nods to the other shadow following Beth: her past as a promising competitive swimmer. A couple of years earlier, a breakdown brought her Olympic hopes crashing down, and when she recovers enough to enrol at Trinity, she is eager to carve out a new identity distinct from her earlier swimming glory.

Yet Beth is still a keen swimmer, and Ryan’s background as a sports journalist lends credibility and poignancy to Beth’s struggles with the sport. Her descriptions of Beth’s sessions in the pool and the renegotiation of her relationship with her body, rendered in clean, clear prose, are particularly striking. Beth’s swims are the only times when she can be alone with her thoughts, and her reflections on her own body’s strengths and abilities mark a refreshing change from the usual focus on the perceived failings and insecurities about women’s bodies.

Beth is studying psychology — without any great enthusiasm — and she spends her spare time watching gruesome serial killer documentaries and listening to true crime podcasts, one of the few pastimes that relieve her anxiety. Beth is rigid in her habits, honed during her swimming days, and maintains an unusually healthy lifestyle for a college freshman — the opposite of her bubbly flatmate Sadie, a “party monster” from Tipperary, who draws Beth out of her shell and coaxes her to leave behind the stories of murder sprees with party dresses and supermarket wine.

Their bond is much more compelling than Beth’s fling with Justin, who tests the boundaries of his department position and downplays the seriousness of his relationship with an unseen girlfriend. Although those familiar beats are ultimately take up too much space in the novel, the affair thankfully operates more as a convenient catalyst for the plot rather than its central storyline, leading Beth to question the truth about Ben and Lydia. Lydia is a formidable character, a former publisher who is something of a literary giant herself. She has become more withdrawn since being widowed, but she retains her acerbic sense of humour, and her scenes with Beth are nicely sketched out. Ryan also subtly conveys how Lydia’s towering presence in the family home has dulled Beth’s connection to her own mother.

The matter of Ben’s suicide is handled with a light touch, too, as Ryan sensitively observes how his death came to define his work, prompting his loved ones to reject any sensationalist scrutiny from academics hungry for their own success and opt instead to keep quiet, out of respect for Ben. Yet, as Beth learns, that silence can prove stifling.

The narrative takes place between Beth’s family home at the end of the Dart line, the spot in west Cork where her grandfather died, and her new home at Trinity College. Even those who haven’t visited the campus will by now be well-acquainted with the Arts Block, the Pav and the various college residences thanks to other recent coming-of-age stories set in the university.

Readers may wonder how many novels about students finding themselves at Trinity College we really need. Happily, Holding Her Breath takes us out of Dublin for the final section. It is on this road trip across the country that Beth uncovers hidden truths about not only her grandparents but herself, too. The beautiful closing passage will stay in readers’ minds, bringing this story to a satisfying conclusion.

Sandycove, 256 pages, paperback €18.20; e-book £7.99