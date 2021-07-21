History repeating itself in Hugo Hamilton’s must-read book within a book

The Pages Hugo Hamilton 4th Estate, €14.99

Hugo Hamilton’s latest imaginative leap is about a book within a book, and it is – as Sebastian Barry declared – a masterpiece. The narrative voice is that of a novel, Joseph Roth’s Rebellion, which is about Andreas Pum who lost a leg in the Great War and was given a barrel-organ with which to make a living.

Roth was of Austrian-Jewish stock and his novel was burned by the Nazis in 1933. This particular copy escaped the fire, landing finally in the US.

Lena Knecht is a New York artist and the granddaughter of the student who hid the book. She notices a hand-written map scribbled into its last blank page and travels to Berlin on a quest to find the map’s precise location.

Lena’s journey, the book’s journey, Andreas Pum’s journey and particularly that of Joseph Roth, with 100 years between them, are woven together seamlessly in a story where, a century on, the shadow of nationalism is yet again a destabilising force across Europe. Through a series of mishaps with the book, Lena befriends Armin, who was smuggled from Chechnya to Germany during the second Chechen war along with his sister Madina, who – like Andreas Pum – lost a leg in the violence. And again, like Pum, Madina turns to music as a means of making a living.

Read More

Read More

Like Pum’s creator, both Armin and Madina endure a life of racial slurs. Although not raised Muslim by their adoptive German parents, they were born into a Muslim family and the author leaves us in no doubt that Muslims are the new Jews for the rapidly rising Neo Nazi brigade.

In one compact paragraph, Hamilton manages to roll out the bare bones of Roth’s life and death: “Here are the facts in passing. My author’s name is Joseph Roth. He was Jewish. He died of delirium tremens in a Paris hospital on 27 May 1939. His wife was Jewish. Her name is Friederike Roth. She was murdered by the Nazis as part of their euthanasia programme at Schloss Hartheim near Linz on 15 July 1940.”

Roth’s tragic story is excavated at some length, particularly his years on the run from the Third Reich, living in one hotel room after another, with his young wife gone mad and he himself with the unquenchable thirst of alcoholism. “He describes a circular insanity taking hold of society. Nationalism is the new religion. He writes about Hitler and the madness let loose on the streets.”

A full century later, Lena will herself be confronted with the same beast of nationalism’s “new religion”. The alignment of the destructive forces of the 1920s with the 2020s in this virtuoso work are uncanny and, frankly, alarming. This book simply must be read. It is magnificent.