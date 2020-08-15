Here is the Beehive: Bleakly funny story of a woman wrestling with self-sabotage

Until now, Sarah Crossan has been best known for her young adult fiction. She's a former Laureate na nÓg and her work has won several prizes, including the prestigious Carnegie medal for One, an affecting, unsentimental story about conjoined twins. Set in London, Here is the Beehive is her debut novel for adults and, like several of her other books including One, it's written in free verse.

Verse novels are less of a fixture in contemporary adult fiction than in Young Adult literature, though over the past couple of decades the Canadian poet Anne Carson has helped invigorate the genre, and in 2018, Robin Robertson's verse novel, The Long Take, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

From the opening stanzas of Here is the Beehive it's clear that Crossan understands the level of distillation that verse requires. Her protagonist's voice is immediate and distinctive. Within a few pages - using very few words - she establishes the backstory and plot.

The title comes from a children's song in which a beehive is visible but the bees are initially hiding away. The narrator, Ana, has been hidden away by the lover she in turn hid away. She has also been hiding from the intensity of her own emotions and from the unpalatable truth about her secret relationship.

She and Connor were together on and off for three years, their spouses unaware of the affair. When Connor dies suddenly, she is thrown into complicated, private mourning. She is a lawyer and through her firm's position as executor, she comes into contact with Connor's wife, Rebecca. As she excavates the passion and imbalances of the affair, she grows increasingly fixated on Rebecca, befriending her, babysitting her younger son and combing the house for clues about Connor's other life. Ana's marriage is failing, her judgment poor, her grief impossible to contain.

Ana is an angry, defensive character who has, refreshingly, rejected the roles of nurturer, feeder and confidante. Her husband takes care of the children and cooking; she focuses on work and her lover. She is self-interested - she speaks to a neighbour who is a nurse for the first time only because she is angling for medication - and self-protective. "Why can't you be kind to me?" she asks her husband when the family's pet rabbit is dying. "To be honest, Ana, you don't really / respond all that well to love," he replies.

Addressing Connor directly in the second person, she is also, of course, talking to herself, so her digressions and splintered memories make perfect sense. It can feel subversive, transgressive even, when she gives voice to the darkest parts of her psyche. While Connor wishes that their spouses would meet other people, her wish is more extreme. "If only they'd die, I thought."

Crossan writes in snapshots, paring Here is the Beehive down to its essentials. While this creates momentum it also means that certain characters and relationships are underdeveloped.

Rebecca remains elusive, refracted through the prism of Ana's jealousy and hurt. Although Ana realises Connor treated them both unfairly - "But when Rebecca was at home / with the kids and we were together fucking … / you benefited from her lack of drive then, didn't you?" - she struggles to really see Rebecca. The relationship between the two women, which seems as though it will be pivotal, never really materialises. Although Ana's mental health is faltering, there is a suddenness to some of her more unhinged behaviour that feels out of step with the rest of the novel.

There are difficulties too with some of Crossan's stylistic choices. Her use of one- and two-word lines can give individual words and phrases an emphasis they don't necessarily merit. Clipped lines and sentence fragments cut up the text, drawing attention to themselves and the form, interrupting the narrative. "Time shifts / Tick / Tock / If Only / I would be kinder."

The fragmentation reflects Ana's fragmenting mind but the reader is frequently invited to pause or to linger on lines that might fit better within a body of text.

Despite this, like The Golden Gate, Vikram Seth's excellent novel in sonnets, Here is the Beehive generates its own momentum. Its core strength is its depiction of an imperfect mother and wife, defying traditional expectations of women while wrestling with her own self-sabotaging behaviour; Ana delays mentioning her children for so long that when she eventually references them it is unclear who they are.

Her contradictions can't be explained away by her grief or dysfunctional background - an alcoholic mother, an avoidant, philandering father. She is particularly vivid in her interactions with her sister and best friend - blunt, spiky women who complement her - and with her husband who is beyond frustrated and struggling to suppress his rage. Infuriating, barbed and bleakly funny, she carries the novel - a distorted love poem as well as the story of a woman finally confronting herself.

