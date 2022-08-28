Her Keys to the City is a fitting tribute to the forgotten women who shaped Dublin city

Her Keys to the City Alison Gilliland and Clodagh Finn Dublin City Council, €19.95

In her term of office as Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Alison Gilliland made no bones about gender equality being her ‘thing’ and she did lots for the cause. Had she done nothing else besides ensuring the publication of this book, she’d have done her fair share.

Engaging a journalist and author of Clodagh Finn’s experience and reputation was inspired and the result is a book that would galvanise a feminist out of a Carmelite nun – and do so through the alluring padded covers of this exquisitely produced, lavishly illustrated thing of beauty.

In her introduction, Gilliland points out that of the 83 Freedom of the City awards since 1876, only four recipients were women. Here we have 80 potted biographies of other great women, all overlooked because of their gender.

From Anne Devlin, Robert Emmet’s second-in-command, to pioneering bio-scientist Jemma Redmond who died so young in 2016, the range and scope is marvellous, with outstanding women from every possible facet of life between the covers.

The stories appear in chronological order and it’s striking how many of these women, especially pre-independence, did jail time, often multiple spells. In an era before prisoners’ rights, one can only imagine the conditions.

Most hailed from genteel Protestant, Quaker and upper-class Catholic families, devoted though they were to nationalist and social causes.

Their jailbird status didn’t cool their jets. If anything, it invigorated them. And most were appalled, if not plain spitting fire, at the status awarded to them in Dev’s 1937 Constitution, where they, and all Irish women, were assigned just two duties: breeding and leppin’ round to the Siege of Ennis at crossroads.

The women between these pages are not, however, confined to civil rebellion and state-building. Great artists, writers, reporters, entertainers, scientists, designers, architects and social activists are here too, lest we forget. Again.

So many women – even those whose careers spanned very recent decades – might just be forgotten, as their forebears were, in a country where the shreds of patriarchy still flap atop the flagpole, defiant and unashamed.

Finn wrote in this newspaper recently: “The stories of women are inscribed in the very fabric of our city, although we don’t always take the time to tell them.”

This book takes the time, and it’s hopefully just the beginning of a bigger reveal of great Irish heroines. It’s high time this country remembered that women hold up half the sky.