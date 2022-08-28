Golden returns in The Branded to a new case of missing girls and murder

The Branded Martina Murphy Constable, €14.99

The indefatigable Detective Sergeant Lucy Golden has returned in the second compelling novel in a new crime series by Kildare writer Martina Murphy.

The Branded is set on the picture postcard Achill Island during an unprecedented heatwave. A visiting fisherman discovers the body of a young girl in a submerged suitcase on Loch Acorrymore. Her arm is mutilated. The dead girl has not been reported missing, but the DNA database reveals a close relative hit.

Read More

She is identified as Abby Devine, a Dublin runaway and drug user, with links to the Home hostel in Moore Street.

DS Lucy Golden and her detective sidekick Dan Brown interview the deceased’s mother and brother, who are evasive and defensive.

On her return to Mayo, Lucy’s Detective Inspector, the enigmatic William Williams, informs her of another suspicious murder near Westport. The dead man, Adam Gray, who went to school in the town, is a volunteer at the Moore Street hostel.

Expand Close The Branded by Martina Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Branded by Martina Murphy

In the meantime, Lucy who is reassigned to the new murder case against her will, is struggling to cope with the travails of her family. She is sharing her home with her mother, teenage son Luc, his girlfriend Tani and their infant daughter Sirocco. Add to this mix an ex-husband who has been convicted of fraud and her first love, the roguish Johnny Egan, for whom she still has feelings .

The garda investigation progresses apace, as forensic links to the murders are revealed. Family members and acquaintances of the murder victims demand closer scrutiny. Following Lucy’s Crimecall appearance, an unlikely witness with significant information about a sinister dark website emerges.

Video of the Day

On the site gardaí discover three missing girls with a distinctive branding on their arms. A holiday let in Westport is identified as the site of Abby Devine’s murder.

Meanwhile, a photograph found among Adam Gray’s personal effects, is a vital clue. A second homeless girl who has links to the Home hostel in Westport goes missing. Separately, in a garda surveillance operation, an undercover female garda poses as a homeless girl, ‘Rosa’, to infiltrate the hostel.

The action culminates in a dramatic discovery in a forlorn yard, following a tense, cross-country car chase involving the gardaí and a car containing Rosa.

In DS Lucy Golden, Murphy has created a flawed, complex, but relatable protagonist. The Branded is a deftly plotted, pacy and gripping crime novel.