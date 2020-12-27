From politics to parenting, the books to look out for

Spotlight on President Michael D Higgins as he gives a speech in front of the cast of ‘Henry IV Part I’ at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Picture by Joe Giddens

Who are we? What interests us, in this age of plague? To understand the world today, let's look at the non-fiction books coming in 2021. A pattern of transformation runs through next year's non-fiction releases: the pandemic has changed the human race. We have new priorities and a different perspective. Where do we go from here?

Feminist titles focus on the power of female independent living; and writers on race look at harnessing the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement to turn protest into progress. Working-class voices rise.

Parenting gets a reality check, with new releases providing the unvarnished truth, and mental health books have a "no-nonsense" edge in challenging times. Other themes in 2021 are the internet, medicine, women's histories, nature, Northern Ireland, and the fight for Irish independence.

While we're hungry for books that suit life in the time of Covid, there's a poor appetite for reading about the virus itself. Here's our best of what's coming in 2021.

Current affairs/Politics

President Michael D Higgins's political philosophy is here in a new volume, Reclaiming the European Street: Speeches on Europe and the European Union 2016-2020 (March, Lilliput Press). A timely spotlight of Higgins's standpoint on a range of issues. Edited by Joachim Fischer and Fergal Lenehan.

What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition (March, Penguin) is author/academic Emma Dabiri's rallying cry for meaningful change in racial equality. It urges us to stop the denial, abandon guilt and interrogate capitalism.

Black In The Body (February, Doubleday) is Emily Bernard's collection of essays on her experiences of growing up black in the American South, marrying a white man and adopting two children from Ethiopia.

Memoir

Joan Didion's Let Me Tell You What I Mean (January, Penguin) is an illuminating glimpse into the mind of the iconic author, as she gives her thoughts on press, politics, writing and women.

Stardust, 1981: the worst fire disaster in Ireland's history. It left behind one orphan: Lisa Lawlor. Now, in Stardust Baby (January, Mirror Books), Lawlor tells how the tragedy shaped her life, after her young parents went to the Stardust and never came home.

Bram Stoker meets Norah Ephron in Sophie White's third book Corpsing (March, Tramp Press). Vivid imagery and sharp observations on the horrors of grief and mental illness in this corporeal confessional.

In One Of The Family (February, Hodder & Stoughton), Nicky Campbell tells how a Labrador helped him come to terms with his adoption. The broadcaster was born Nicholas Lackey in 1961, the son of an Irish nurse.

What Matters Most (March, Hachette) is Gareth O'Callaghan's truth of living with a life-changing diagnosis. One of Irish radio's most familiar voices, this is his story of acceptance, resilience and hope.

Trish Kearney's Above Water (February, Hachette), is a survivor's tale. An Olympic hopeful growing up in a happy family, her potential was destroyed by years of abuse by swimming coach George Gibney.

Biography

The Three Mothers (February , Harper Collins) by Anna Malaika Tubbs celebrates black motherhood in the story of the women who raised and shaped Martin Luther King Jnr, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.

Francis Bacon: Revelations (January, Harper Collins) by Mark Stevens and Annalynn Swan is a fascinating biography of one of the most extraordinary artists of the 20th century.

A century after the publication of Women In Love, biographer Frances Wilson returns DH Lawrence to his physical settings and tries to hear his voice behind the noise. Burning Man: The Ascent of DH Lawrence (May, Bloomsbury).

On Edward Said: Remembrance Of Things Past (January, Haymarket Books) is Hamid Dabashi's intimate portrait of Said, one of the 20th century's leading public intellectuals on post-colonial studies and justice in his native Palestine.

History

In Four Killings: Land, Exile and War 1915-1922 (May, Head of Zeus), broadcaster Myles Dungan tells of his own family's involvement in four violent deaths during that controversial period. Narrative history, told through a unique prism.

Derry-born film critic Helen O'Hara looks back at 100 years of Hollywood: an industry born in a time of feminist progress, but which came to embody sexist standards. In Women in Hollywood: The Rise and Fall of Women in Film (February, Little Brown) she takes a closer look.

The Emperor's Feast: A History of China in 12 Meals (February, Hodder & Stoughton) looks at the country from its grain stews of the Bronze Age up to the fusion cuisine of the modern age. Historian Jonathan Clements explains how the story of Chinese food is the story of China itself.

Music

Sinead O'Connor's Rememberings (June, Sandycove) is the revelatory memoir of one of Ireland's greatest - and most fascinating - musicians. What a treat.

Singer-songwriter Tracey Thorn's My Rock 'n' Roll Friend (April, Canongate) is a tribute to female friendship in music.

Psychology/Medicine

Dr Abdul Ghaaliq Lalkhen's Pain: The Science of The Feeling Brain (January, Atlantic Books) helps to make sense of the chronic condition, using case studies and medical history.

Neuroscientist and psychologist Ian Robertson reveals the secret elixir behind success and happiness in How Confidence Works (June, Transworld).

Jordan Peterson returns with Beyond Order (March, Penguin). The controversial clinical psychologist gives professional advice for the price of a hardback, in this follow-up to the ground-breaking bestseller 12 Rules For Life.

Psychiatry professor Brendan Kelly shares the six principles of a happy life in The Science of Happiness (April, Gill Books). Scientific facts include why right-wing voters are happier than liberals and how 47 is the unhappiest age.

The Ministry of Bodies (March, Head of Zeus) chronicles a year of life and death in a modern hospital, by poet-physician Dr Seamus O'Mahony.

How To Be Sad (March, Harper Collins) by Helen Russell shows us ways to handle sorrow well and Daniel Howell's You Will Get Through This Night (May, Harper Collins) offers practical advice on taking control of mental health.

Nature

Thin Places (January, Canongate), is the much-anticipated debut by Derry writer Kerri Ní Dochartaigh. Growing up in a council estate during The Troubles to mixed-religion parents, she explores how nature saved her.

Where The Wild Things Grow by David Hamilton (April, Hachette) takes us on a journey through the forager's landscape. Wild food is all around us - when you know where to look - and brings us closer to the natural world on our doorstep.

In How To Avoid A Climate Disaster (February, Penguin), Bill Gates investigates the causes and effects of climate change. He explains why we need to work towards zero emissions, and how to do it.

Food and fitness

The Happy Health Plan (January, Penguin Life) is the latest from plant-based evangelists David and Stephen Flynn. The Happy Pear twins have 90 new recipes - with a handy shopping list.

Joe Wicks kept us moving during lockdown and now he takes the hard work out of cooking with Joe's Family Food (May, Bluebird Books).

Paul Olima's Fit: Smash Your Goals and Stay Strong for Life (January, Simon & Schuster) is a straightforward route to results. The former pro-sportsman uses common-sense motivation for all abilities.

Trisha's Transformation: The 21 Day Reset, by Trisha Lewis (May, Gill Books) The young Limerick chef overhauled her lifestyle and lost eight stone.

