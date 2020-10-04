Frank and authentic voice of a woman who made a difference

This is a handsome book; handsome in its layout, in its publication and in the authoritative, frank way in which it is written.

It is truly a memoir. Reading it, the reader can hear Mary McAleese's voice in every sentence. That makes the book so authentic, so believable. Often when a memoir is released, it is ghost-written. This book is written by a full-blooded Irish woman who is almost 70 years of age and still going full throttle.

When I first met Mary many years ago, she endeared herself to me by telling me that her father was Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Leneghan - my father being Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Lenihan. Talk about a coincidence.

This memoir could be broken down into four separate books. The first section covers Mary's childhood in Ardoyne in Belfast and later, when the Troubles became too dangerous, her life in Rostrevor. She was the eldest of nine, with a myriad of relatives on either side of the family and constantly babies being born, being cherished and being brought up. She details all these memories in such a descriptive way, and often in a very colloquial sense, so suited to the tempo of the book.

She was heavily influenced by the great education she got. She pays full tribute to the free education that swept into Northern Ireland from the '50s onward, and enabled so many of her generation to avail of a terrific education and to go on to become luminaries in so many professions.

Then there is the second stage of her grown-up life, married to Martin, working in RTÉ, becoming the Reid Professor of Law at Trinity College, starting her family - all of these told, as I said, with such authenticity and frankness of language.

Then the reader moves on to the next chapter: her idea to go forward to be selected to be the President of Ireland. In Mary's own words, she says: "I was the first President from Northern Ireland, elected to an election in which I did not have a vote, and on a promise to be a bridge-builder. It was a huge act of faith by the electorate."

Personally, I remember so well the day of the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Meeting on the top floor of Leinster House when herself, Albert Reynolds and Michael O'Kennedy presented themselves to us, the electorate, the Fianna Fáil members of Dáil and Seanad Éireann. (An interesting aside to that day is that there were three Lenihans in the room voting: Brian Lenihan Jr, Conor Lenihan and myself, Mary O'Rourke. Each of us voted for a different candidate: Brian for Michael O'Kennedy, Law Library connections, etc; Conor for Albert because he was a buddy of his; and me for Mary McAleese. I had pledged my troth to her on the day she and Martin came to see Enda, my late husband, and me at home in Athlone in late July 1997.)

Then the reader moves into the period in which Mary served as President of Ireland, accompanied all the time by Martin. This, to me, was the most interesting and exciting period. In a way, this period of bridge-building by Mary and Martin is worthy of a separate book on its own.

When the electorate voted for Mary McAleese, in fact we got a twosome who worked unflinchingly together to build the bridges that Mary had promised she would do.

It was a delicate and tenuous time in North-South relations. Mary was elected in 1997, and in 1998 we had the breakthrough of the Good Friday Agreement.

Straight away, Martin, encouraged by the President, sat down and worked through a whole series of meetings with people of various political hues in Northern Ireland. Bit by bit, patiently, Mary and Martin contacted and made arrangements and assignments, and Martin travelled north on his bridge-building.

To me, in the tenuous political North-South relationships of the early years of this century, this couple was essential to its slow course towards a real peace founded on the principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

On a personal note, when my husband Enda died in 2001, Mary and Martin both turned up to Coosan Church for his funeral Mass. I will never forget that. In the midst of my sorrow, she came to give me succour.

Then we come to the wholly absorbing final part of the story in which Mary, through her various studies in Rome and elsewhere, went on to earn a PhD in Canon Law and other academic achievements. This is riveting stuff, and equally riveting throughout the book is her description of the many encounters that she has had with Church authorities: Cardinal Law in Boston, Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis in Rome, and many others. Her descriptions of conversations and anecdotes from all of these encounters are hugely exhilarating.

Mary McAleese continues now, in her everyday life, on her path of equality for women, in particular, on her search for equality for women in the Church. We can only hope that, in time, we will see her many strictures in that regard bearing fruit. I was enthralled and absorbed by this memoir. Read it, engage with it, think about it, and you will find your mind expanded by the writings and memories.

