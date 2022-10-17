Close

Fake news, online trolls and a Web of Lies: Untangling the paranoia of Ireland’s conspiracy theorists

Aoife Gallagher’s new book is an informed exploration of the unfounded, dangerous theories that have taken hold in modern society 

Aoife Gallagher. Picture by Shane Gallagher Expand

Frieda Klotz

Conspiracy theories bring to mind Truthers, Trumpists and generally crazy people who populate the darkest realms of the internet. In this thoroughly researched and wide-ranging book, Aoife Gallagher shows that while that is in part the case, these compelling and even addictive ideas can take root much closer to home.

Conspiracy theories are beliefs, usually false, that powerful people are acting together against the interests of ordinary people, that unexplained events are connected. They have always existed, as Gallagher shows, but the rise of the internet and social media has inflamed the wildest tales and enabled them to travel and spread across the globe, undermining democracy and distracting attention from real problems (like climate change).

