Fake news, online trolls and a Web of Lies: Untangling the paranoia of Ireland’s conspiracy theorists

Conspiracy theories bring to mind Truthers, Trumpists and generally crazy people who populate the darkest realms of the internet. In this thoroughly researched and wide-ranging book, Aoife Gallagher shows that while that is in part the case, these compelling and even addictive ideas can take root much closer to home.

Conspiracy theories are beliefs, usually false, that powerful people are acting together against the interests of ordinary people, that unexplained events are connected. They have always existed, as Gallagher shows, but the rise of the internet and social media has inflamed the wildest tales and enabled them to travel and spread across the globe, undermining democracy and distracting attention from real problems (like climate change).

Often, they feed into prejudice and hatred, and sometimes they lead to violence.

Gallagher is an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think-tank that studies polarisation and extremism, and in this book she interrogates some of the most dominant and destructive conspiracy theories of our age.

Tracing them back in time, she describes how prejudice and flawed beliefs lay behind fascism and anti-Semitism, and came to a devastating fruition with the Holocaust.

‘Save our children from the reptilians,’ the protesters told a journalist.

Ireland was not exempt from the febrile sentiments that took hold across the world in the last century. Gallagher’s second chapter dives back in time, reminding us of the Blueshirts – would-be hardliners led by former a Garda chief commissioner, who joined with Cumann na nGaedheal when it became Fine Gael.

Key figures in Ireland’s past held dubious beliefs. During the so-called ‘Limerick pogrom’ in 1904, Arthur Griffith supported attacks on Jewish businesses and homes. Maud Gonne was “noisily anti-Semitic”, according to reports.

As conspiracy theories mutated and changed shape in more recent times, Irish elements have continued to play a part. Gallagher describes an anti-lockdown protester in Dublin last year who claimed RTÉ’s celebrities were killing babies and harvesting chemicals in their blood for rejuvenation.

“Save our children from the reptilians,” the protesters told a journalist. This showed, Gallagher says, American group QAnon’s “ability to mould itself to an international audience”.

For instance, QAnon has promulgated bizarre conspiracy theories like Pizzagate – the notion that senior members of the Democratic party were abusing children and using terms like ‘pizza’ or ‘pasta’ as codenames to communicate about their activities. In fact they were simply referring to food.

Many of the accounts described here – like Pizzagate, or Gamergate, a misogynistic online attack on women in the computer gaming community that took place in 2014 – are familiar, but Gallagher’s strength lies in positioning them in their broader context and weaving disparate accounts into a coherent picture.

Gallagher articulates the complexity of conspiracy theories and one of their paradoxes: there’s nothing wrong with scepticism and governments and institutions, and when they do wrong they must be held to account, but it’s a balance. Conspiracy theories arise when people challenge valid facts just to go against consensus view, or assume that the government is always out to get them and that the media will always lie.

There is also the problem of what she calls “bad experts” – scientists and public intellectuals who lean on their status to promulgate unfounded theories.

Individuals like Andrew Wakefield, who was struck off the UK’s medical register after claiming the MMR vaccine caused autism. Similarly, Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for physiology or medicine in 2008 and later espoused homeopathy and anti-vaccination beliefs.

“So many Nobel Prize winners have fallen headfirst into pseudoscience that the term ‘Nobel disease’ was coined to describe it,” Gallagher observes.

In Ireland, one such figure was Dr Dolores Cahill, a former professor of translational science at UCD who during the pandemic encouraged people to “go out and mingle”.

Even in this clear-eyed analysis, however, there is an occasional lack of nuance. When Gallagher discusses the debate about medical treatment of young people with gender dysphoria, Gallagher frames it as a conflict of left and right.

“Just like anti-gay rights groups before them, the anti-trans rights movement has co-opted fears around children’s safety, with claims including that the internet is ‘turning children trans’, that huge numbers of people regret transitioning and end up detransitioning, and that there is an agenda in place to coach children into changing their gender.”

This description obscures the genuine debate among psychologists and paediatricians about how to look after gender dysphoric teens. Earlier this year the NHS published a report by the paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, which referred to the “lack of consensus and open discussion about the nature of gender dysphoria and therefore about the appropriate clinical response”.

Web of Lies surveys a brave new world of paranoia and fear, posing as truth. Russian influence lies in the background, feeding fake news into the ether through online trolls and its news website, Russia Today.

Gallagher offers, at the end, some tools for how to talk to loved ones who’ve gotten caught up in conspiracy theories. However unlikely and absurd these fictions may seem, their power and destructiveness is real.

‘Web of Lies: The Lure and Danger of Conspiracy Theories’, Aoife Gallagher, Gill Books, €18.99