Erskine Childers’ life was stranger than his fiction: From British army soldier to Asgard gun-runner

No novelist gets close to Erskine Childers when it comes to living the life of the books. Ian Fleming and John le Carré may have worked as intelligence agents before using their protagonists, James Bond and George Smiley, to play out their fantasies, but Childers first invented the modern spy thriller, then spent the rest of his turbulent life trying to outdo the adventures of his own creation. Executed by firing squad in Dublin 100 years ago this month, to the very end he exhibited the cool, upper-class insouciance of the character he so desperately wanted to become.

Robert Erskine Childers was born in London in 1870 into an English family with distinguished political connections. When he was six, his father died of tuberculosis and his mother was removed to an isolation hospital from which she never emerged. Childers and his four siblings were sent to Glendalough House, Co Wicklow, to live with their mother’s family, the Bartons, wealthy Anglo-Irish Protestant landowners with Irish nationalist leanings.

Childers’ childhood seems to have been happy in his adoptive Irish home. After attending school in Haileybury College in Hertfordshire, he went to Trinity College, Cambridge, where — as president of the debating society — he spoke out vehemently against Irish Home Rule. In 1895, after Cambridge, he settled in London as a junior committee clerk in the House of Commons, where his drafting skills were noticed.

A sciatic injury sustained while hill walking meant he could not play field games and he walked thereafter with a limp. His hobby and passion became sailing, and with an 18ft sloop, he undertook expeditions into the Baltic. In early 1900, he joined the City Imperial Volunteers and shipped out to South Africa where he served as an artillery driver during the Boer War. After eight months he was invalided home and began work on a novel that would be published in 1903 as The Riddle of the Sands.

The Asgard, which was a wedding present to the Childers

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Asgard, which was a wedding present to the Childers

In the book, Childers seized upon contemporary English suspicions of an imminent German invasion and turned them into a best-seller. The novel’s hero, Carruthers, works in the Foreign Office and has all the well-bred, nonchalant qualities found in Commander James Bond 50 years later.

Desk-bound and bored in London during a hot August, Carruthers accepts an invitation to join his friend Davies on his small yacht in the Baltic. Carruthers slowly realises that he has been invited along not as a deckhand, at which he is hopeless, but because he speaks German, which Davies does not. The point of their mission is not duck shooting, as Carruthers was led to believe, but tailing the boat of a shadowy figure who Davies suspects is an English traitor involved in setting up secret German naval bases in the shelter of the Friesian sands.

Subtitled A Record of Secret Service, the novel is remarkably modern. Davies is an accomplished sailor, as was Childers; the technical sailing data and chart details give the novel its backbone. Such realism would later become a mainstay of John Buchan, Eric Ambler and Alistair MacLean and, in more recent years, Frederick Forsyth, Jack Higgins and Tom Clancy. The action unfolds over 28 tightly written chapters against a background of leaden skies, fog and mists, from which ghostly vessels suddenly loom and just as quickly disappear.

Carruthers begins to wonder if Davies is in fact a spy, “one of those romantic gentlemen… with a Kodak in his tie-pin… and a selection of disguises in his hand luggage”. In what would become the tradition of many such thrillers, Carruthers talks himself into the lair of the chief villain and they dine together, fencing words across the table.

The novel was an instant success. Winston Churchill credited it with preparing British public opinion for the establishment of a permanent fleet in the North Sea to defend against the possibility of a sneaky German attack.

Most writers would have used such an achievement to build a literary career, but all of Childers’ subsequent interest seems to have been in outdoing Carruthers. “I believe I want action more than anything,” he wrote.

He was exploring New England in the autumn of 1903 when his hired motorcycle broke down and he went to a nearby house for help. It was the residence of Dr Hamilton Osgood, a well-to-do medical practitioner from Boston, whose daughter Molly was introduced to the Englishman. In January of the following year, Erskine and Molly were married in Boston. Dr Osgood’s wedding gift to the newlyweds, when they returned to London, was a 51ft gaff-rigged yacht, which they named Asgard after the mythical home of the Norse gods. Molly Osgood Childers has been described as being like “a detonator in explosives” when it came to her husband’s beliefs and his craving for action. She was an idealist, well-read and intelligent, and a fierce opponent of imperialism.

Spurred on by what he had witnessed in South Africa, Childers too began to have doubts about Tory imperial doctrine. In 1908, following a trip around the southwest of Ireland with his cousin, Robert Barton, and encouraged by Molly, Childers latched on to the burning issue of Home Rule for Ireland. Three years later, he wrote The Framework for Home Rule.

In May 1914, Childers, based in London, was approached by a figure straight out of spy fiction. Darrel Figgis, an Irish poet and novelist, had been tasked by a group of Irish nationalist supporters that included Sir Roger Casement to travel to Germany and buy arms for the cause. The Ulster Volunteers were being tacitly permitted by Westminster to arm while the Irish Volunteers were not. Figgis, handsomely dark and spade-bearded, needed a vessel to transport the contraband into Ireland. The yacht-owning sailor Childers, now an advocate for Irish independence, was the perfect choice. As if auditioning for a thriller, Childers and Figgis travelled to Hamburg, posing as Mexican partisans, and in the offices of Magnus Brothers signed a contract using false names for the purchase of 1,500 Mauser rifles and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

Erskine Childers' wife Molly with friend Mary Spring Rice, en route to Howth, on board the Asgard with guns and ammunition in 1914

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Erskine Childers' wife Molly with friend Mary Spring Rice, en route to Howth, on board the Asgard with guns and ammunition in 1914

Two months later, Erskine and Molly sailed the Asgard from Cowes in the Isle of Wight to the mouth of the Scheldt in Zeelandic Flanders, where, in the company of a smaller yacht, the Kelpie, they rendezvoused with a German tug and picked up the German contraband. The two yachts headed for Ireland. On Sunday, July 26, 1914, in high seas, Childers skippered the Asgard carrying 900 rifles into Howth, Co Dublin. A waiting party of Irish Volunteers, including Éamon de Valera, unloaded the arms and spirited them away from under the noses of the authorities. Childers was an instant hero for the Irish cause.

He seemed forever torn between his passion for the freedom of those oppressed by British imperialism and his love for England. With Britain soon at war with Germany, he saw no irony in slipping back into service for the Royal Navy. He was moved to Naval Intelligence in 1916 and ended the war working for Operational Intelligence in the newly formed RAF. “I have been on more service stunts than any other officer,” he boasted.​

After the war, with the Germans sorted, as Carruthers would have had it, Childers transferred all his restless energy back to Ireland. Despite the enmity of Sinn Féin founder Arthur Griffith, who suspected him of being a British spy, Childers was sent with the unofficial Irish delegation to the Paris peace conference in 1919. The trip was futile. Ireland was not recognised as a nation. On his return, when Griffith was in jail, de Valera appointed Childers as director of publicity for the First Dáil.

The Irish war against the British intensified over the following two years. In 1921, Childers was elected unopposed to the Second Dáil as Sinn Féin member for Kildare-Wicklow. That summer, the war with the British entered a ceasefire, and in October 1921, at de Valera’s direction, Childers was appointed secretary-general to the Irish plenipotentiaries sent to London to negotiate what would become the Anglo-Irish Treaty. It was a fateful appointment. Childers, despised by Griffith and barely tolerated by Michael Collins, kept Dev privately briefed as to what he perceived to be the surrender of the Irish delegation to the demands of the British. De Valera’s refusal to accept the treaty was at least partly primed by Childers, as were the leader’s subsequent equivocations, which, despite the treaty being accepted democratically by the Dáil, led to the Irish Civil War.

Michael Collins signing the Anglo-Irish Treaty with Erskine Childers standing behind him. Photo by Topical Press Agency via Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Collins signing the Anglo-Irish Treaty with Erskine Childers standing behind him. Photo by Topical Press Agency via Getty Images

For most of 1922, as the Civil War raged, Childers cut a somewhat forlorn figure among the military men and was mainly confined to a house in Macroom, Co Cork, where he wrote Anti-treaty propaganda. Churchill, despite his earlier admiration for Riddle of the Sands, subsequently described Childers as a “murderous renegade” and went on to say: “No man has… endeavoured to bring a greater curse on the common people of Ireland than this strange being…”

On November 10, 1922, summoned by Dev to Dublin for a secret meeting, Childers stopped over in Glendalough House, his childhood home. The Free Staters were waiting. Childers was found with an unlicensed .32 calibre semi-automatic pistol, given to him by Michael Collins. Possession of the weapon was a capital offence. Childers was brought to Dublin, tried by court martial and on November 20 was sentenced to death by firing squad.

His life had been lived out as the survival fantasy of a small boy whose parents had suddenly disappeared. He made for himself a world of reckless, perpetual action in which he was the hero, a fantastic champion of the oppressed. His final days were no less a cliffhanger. An appeal to the Free State government was rejected.

“I die loving England,” he wrote to Molly in his last letter. Churchill’s vilification must have wounded him deeply. He was taken out at dawn in Beggars Bush barracks, Dublin, on Friday, November 24, 1922. Like Carruthers, to the end he remained the epitome of upper-class English composure. He shook the hand of each man who was lined up to kill him, and then, blindfolded against his wishes, his last nonchalant words to them were: “Take a step or two forward lads, it will be easier that way.”

Peter Cunningham’s most recent novel, ‘Freedom is a Land I Cannot See’, is published by Sandstone Press