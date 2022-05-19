Environmentalists George Monbiot and Eugene Linden present compelling solutions to avert climate disaster

Regenesis George Monbiot Allen Lane, €19.50

Fire and Flood

Eugene Linden

Allen Lane, €18.50

During the 1960s American agronomist Norman Borlaug developed a farming miracle in rural Mexico that drastically increased production of rice, wheat, maze and corn. Known as the Green Revolution, it spread to Asia, across the world, and eventually lifted millions of people in developing nations from the perils of starvation.

Opponents of the Green Revolution often point to its most damaging ingredient: nitrogen fertiliser. Too much nitrogen in the soil chokes the micro-organisms on which life depends. Nitrogen oxide fuels greenhouse gas too, which is bad for pollution.

In Regenesis, Guardian columnist George Monbiot points to the economic and ecological changes to global farming methods in the decades following the Green Revolution.

Notably, 70pc of the world’s farmland is now owned or controlled by just 1pc of its farmers. This complex corporate global structure yields more food. But it also encourages heavy use of fertilisers, pesticides, and irrigation water, which is bad for soil. Monbiot spends most of this brilliant book exploring an urgent question: can we alter the global food production cycle in the coming years and decades, to protect our planet’s safety and wellbeing?

Ensuring soils for farming have a rich and well-balanced microbiome (such as bacteria, archaea, and fungi) is one idea Monbiot points to. Soil damage in dry places explains why grain yields in sub-Saharan Africa have mostly failed to increase since 1960, even as they have boomed in the rest of the world.

Cutting down on meat consumption is another proposal suggested by the environmental campaigner, political activist, writer, and broadcaster. According to the UN, world meat consumption is likely to be 120pc greater in 2050 than at the turn of the millennium. More meat means using more land to feed livestock. The environmental damage it causes is astronomical.

Take the Wye, for example. The fourth longest river in the UK – which runs through both England and Wales – was once a rich and complex ecosystem. But it has recently been turned “into a filthy gutter”, Monbiot observes. The guilty party? Chickens.

Farmers running gigantic chicken factories in rural areas are supposed to follow strict guidelines when disposing of the manure their livestock produce. But Monbiot points to the harsher reality. Livestock manure that runs into rivers makes vegetation almost impenetrable. Cows used for beef and milk production is another major contributor to rivers dying.

Monbiot also pays close attention to the interconnectivity of the global food production chain. A steady increase in meat or dairy farming in, say, the UK or Ireland, for example, causes serious damage to the environment in Latin America. Mainly because rich western nations typically import their livestock feed (soya) from countries like Brazil and Argentina – where soya’s expansion devastates rainforests, wetlands and savannah.

Using a great deal of hard scientific data, as well as numerous in-depth interviews with eco-friendly agricultural workers, Monbiot’s book continually comes back to one uncomfortable but undeniable truth: in the name of profit, livestock farming has displaced millions of indigenous people, and destroyed billions of hectares of wildlife habitat.

A more sustainable alternative with a brighter future is possible, though. It would involve building a revolutionary food and environment movement.

This would need to embrace what Monbiot labels “high-yield, low-impact production” that diversifies the global food system. Rewilding farmland, and turning to plant-based diets would also help.

There is, however, one major problem, Monbiot concedes. Across the globe, farming’s “political power is greater than its economic weight”.

Eugene Linden sees the lack of collective political global action pertaining to climate change in similar terms. “Even if the world met the terms of the Paris Agreement, we face further warming that would bring humanity into uncharted territory,” the award-winning American journalist writes in the opening pages of Fire and Flood.

Like Monbiot, Linden presents a great deal of hard scientific data that warns about the coming climate catastrophe. It’s grim reading in parts. He notes how seven years out of the last 10, globally, are among the hottest years ever recorded. Recent years have seen many other signals of climate change, such as forest fires, hurricanes, floods, and a rapid acceleration of sea level rise.

The media warnings linked to climate change tend to lag behind the most up-to-speed scientific data. That is pretty terrifying when you consider one landmark report Linden quotes from.

It was issued by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2018, and warned how warming of 1.5C above 1880 levels – when the first records of global temperatures were recorded – would lead to the loss of 90pc of all coral reefs.

An increase of 2C would almost double current global water shortages, leading to a decline in wheat and maize harvests, drastically increasing the risk of poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

There is some good news, however, Linden concludes. It’s now possible to monitor greenhouse gas emissions with satellite remote sensing technologies. That data could potentially set a baseline of the greenhouse gas emissions for the entire global community, and introduce a climate tariff for all nations.

Others don’t share that enthusiasm. In a 2019 New Yorker essay, ‘What if We Stop Pretending’, the US novelist Jonathan Franzen claimed scientists have spent 30 years raising the alarm on global warming, but now know the problem is unsolvable, and therefore we should begin preparing for more fires, floods and refugees instead. We may be about to find out if he is correct – very soon.