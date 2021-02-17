Dog’s Best Friend: A charming romp through 10,000 years of canine companionship

In recent years we have bred dogs to look increasingly like 'fluffy emojis', favouring big eyes and flattened faces in the likes of pllate-faced pugs

‘Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend,” said Groucho Marx. “Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” Funny. And true. Sales of printed books are at an 12-year high and the price of puppies have “gone through the roof”, according to the DSPCA. So journalist Simon Garfield is clearly on to a winner with this charming and erudite — if slightly shambolic — little book on the mutually rewarding relationship between Homo sapiens and Canis lupus familiaris.

Writing with his Labrador (Ludo) at his feet, Garfield romps through chapters on dogs in art and literature, dogs on the stage and dogs on the internet. He pays tribute to Odysseus’s faithful hound, Argos; sniffs out the skinny on the painter Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s 1894 kitsch classic Dogs Playing Poker and ruminates on the wisdom of Snoopy.

But he starts with the science. It’s believed that humans first began to domesticate dogs somewhere between 15,000 and 40,000 years ago. The earliest rock carvings of people hunting with dogs were discovered in Saudi Arabia in 2017 and date back to between 8,000 and 6,000 BC. The Victorians believed the process began when primitive men captured wolves. But in 1895, Harvard scientist Nathaniel Shaler argued that “it has been found impossible to educate captive wolves to the point where they show any affection for their masters... they are, in fact, indomitably fierce and utterly self-regarding.”

It seems likely that, instead of being caught, some bold or hungry individuals were drawn to the food around human camps and those who learnt to please their two-legged benefactors earned more food. In 2019, the cognitive psychologist Dr Juliane Kaminski discovered an important difference in the facial muscle structure of dogs and wolves. Over thousands of years, it seems, dogs learnt to raise their inner eyebrow to mimic a sad, human expression, triggering a nurturing response in us. In recent years we have bred dogs to look increasingly like “fluffy emojis”, favouring big eyes and flattened faces. These features make them prettier but less functional. Plate-faced pugs and French bulldogs often suffer from breathing problems, while our quest to make the cavalier King Charles more doll-like has landed the majority of them with brains too big for the skulls, often causing them agonising headaches. Expand Close Simon Garfield / Facebook

Whatsapp Simon Garfield Garfield reminds us that Donald Trump was the first US president in more than a century not to own a dog. His first wife, Ivana, said her poodle Chappy barked whenever he approached and he has repeatedly used the word “dog” in a derogatory manner — his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was “dumped like a dog”, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney “choked like a dog” and Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “died like a dog”. Perhaps Trump worried that a dog would get more publicity than him. The memoirs of George and Barbara Bush’s English springer spaniel, Millie, outsold those of her owners, after all. President Biden’s German shepherd, Major, is the first rescue dog to live at the White House. Hopefully he will raise the profile of the lowly rescue dog, as it seems depressingly likely that many unethically farmed and hastily purchased lockdown puppies will end up in shelters when their owners return to work. Read More Those who stick with their wet-nosed pals will enjoy a magical bond that reminds us how to cherish the basics of existence. As the poet Siegfried Sassoon wrote of his old, thick-coated Dandie Dinmont terrier: “What share we most — we two together?/ Smells, and awareness of the weather./ What is it makes us more than dust?/ My trust in him; in me his trust.” Non-fiction: Dog’s Best Friend by Simon Garfield

W&N, 320 pages, hardcover €21.10 e-book £8.99 Expand Close Dog's Best Friend by Simon Garfield / Facebook

