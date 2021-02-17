| 9.2°C Dublin

Dog’s Best Friend: A charming romp through 10,000 years of canine companionship

In recent years we have bred dogs to look increasingly like 'fluffy emojis', favouring big eyes and flattened faces in the likes of pllate-faced pugs Expand

Helen Brown

‘Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend,” said Groucho Marx. “Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” Funny. And true. Sales of printed books are at an 12-year high and the price of puppies have “gone through the roof”, according to the DSPCA. So journalist Simon Garfield is clearly on to a winner with this charming and erudite — if slightly shambolic — little book on the mutually rewarding relationship between Homo sapiens and Canis lupus familiaris.

Writing with his Labrador (Ludo) at his feet, Garfield romps through chapters on dogs in art and literature, dogs on the stage and dogs on the internet. He pays tribute to Odysseus’s faithful hound, Argos; sniffs out the skinny on the painter Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s 1894 kitsch classic Dogs Playing Poker and ruminates on the wisdom of Snoopy.

But he starts with the science. It’s believed that humans first began to domesticate dogs somewhere between 15,000 and 40,000 years ago. The earliest rock carvings of people hunting with dogs were discovered in Saudi Arabia in 2017 and date back to between 8,000 and 6,000 BC. The Victorians believed the process began when primitive men captured wolves. But in 1895, Harvard scientist Nathaniel Shaler argued that “it has been found impossible to educate captive wolves to the point where they show any affection for their masters... they are, in fact, indomitably fierce and utterly self-regarding.”

