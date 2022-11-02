Dickens & Prince by Nick Hornby: From Hard Times to Sign o’ the Times

In this extended essay, Nick Hornby reveals that he has photos of both Charles Dickens and Prince on his office wall. “They will stay there for as long as I need them, which will be for the rest of my life,” he writes. Among many other attributes, he is most taken by their creative output. “Nobody ever worked harder than these two, or at a higher standard, while connecting with so many people for so long.”

With both Victorian novelist Dickens and soul/funk giant Prince Rogers Nelson as Hornby’s lodestars, he got to thinking about the parallels in their life and work. On the surface of it, this should be a short enough list. As bedfellows go, Dickens and Prince wouldn’t immediately spring to mind. The former wrote in 19th- century England, often about class, penury, exploitation and societal corruption. The latter has, within an extensive catalogue, songs entitled Gett Off and Jack U Off.

Yet when Hornby bought a commemorative box set of Prince’s seismic 1987 album Sign o’ the Times, he realised just how extensive that same catalogue was: the box set had 63 unreleased songs from that time alone. Only then did Hornby understand the staggering output of the Minneapolis star, and concluded that much like Dickens, Prince had worked at speed, with no off-switch, and on a higher plane to most of his contemporaries.

Like many men of his age, Hornby came to Dickens as a fan relatively late. “I didn’t read Dickens until I was at university, and I am grateful for that fluke of the mid-1970s school syllabus,” he writes. “If I had been forced to study him at school, then his greatness would have eluded me, as it has eluded lots of people I’ve met who are resistant to him, almost always because he was forced down adolescent throats.”

Expand Close For both Charles Dickens and Prince, women were a “weakness” / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp For both Charles Dickens and Prince, women were a “weakness”

What can we learn from looking at two artists who had more than their fair share of talent, asks Hornby, setting out his stall. “What did they do with it? Did it damage them in some way, personally, professionally? Is there any way of knowing where it came from? Did it kill them?”

Scratching the surface, he realised that the similarities were bountiful. For both, women were a “weakness”: “Prince dated the one or two thousand most attractive women in the world, and married two of them,” Hornby writes. “Dickens eventually separated from Catherine, his wife of 22 years and the mother of his 10 children, after meeting the 18-year-old Nelly Tiernan when he was in his 40s.”

Both also excelled in the live sphere: Prince on high-octane stadium tours, Dickens on blockbuster reading tours of America. Parental abandonment loomed large in both Dickens’ and Prince’s young lives, prompting Hornby to ruminate on whether this had any bearing on their output. Later, he makes the outlandish yet still persuasive claim that Oliver Twist and Purple Rain have something in common (apart from the relative youth of their creators, both “owe an awful lot to the movies”). Despite being in the top 0.1pc of their profession, Hornby notes, both felt like they were being robbed: “Unlike a lot of artists, they attempted to do something about it”.

In his non-fiction, Hornby has long written about music and culture with the fervour and authority of a genuine fan. Even when focusing on the specifics of Dickens and Prince, he never fails to say something interesting about creativity and culture in general.

At the outset of Dickens & Prince, he refers to a tranche of creative types he admires greatly, known to him as My People (among them Mavis Staples, Jerry Seinfeld, Liam Brady and Roddy Doyle).

Occasionally, he lifts the curtain on himself, mentioning his experiences of being on set with Stephen Frears, or receiving a surprise royalty cheque for the TV series he wrote, State of the Union.

Hornby’s easily fluid writing style is ever present, but this is, in the main, no touchingly personal account of his own ardour for both men. What Dickens & Prince might lack in Hornby’s trademark personal, conversational touch, it more than makes up for with well-researched and vivid historical accounts.

Video of the Day

Still, Dickens & Prince is a book that’s big on heart. This project could have easily fallen into gimmicky territory, trying to find and keep alive the joint thread between these two cultural stalwarts with any tenuous link possible. And yet Hornby’s central thesis remains impressively seamless. To read these interwoven accounts of two great lives is not just entertaining; it’s pretty persuasive too. In Dickens and Prince, Hornby sees soul brothers and equals. Suffice to say that the reader will too.

Expand Close Dickens & Prince by Nick Hornby / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dickens & Prince by Nick Hornby

Biography: Dickens & Prince by Nick Hornby

Viking, 112 pages, hardcover €13.50; e-book £5.49