Close to Home by Michael Magee: austere, thrillingly alive and pure west Belfast

Michael Magee’s debut novel, Close to Home, had its origins in a letter to a friend – specifically, a letter to the writer and editor Thomas Morris, who told him to start off “at any point in my life and go from there”. Three months later, Magee had the first draft of his book. (There are worse ways to write a novel.) A certain quality of epistolary intimacy survives in the published text; also, an unmistakable atmosphere of confessional autobiography.

Which isn’t to say that Close to Home reads like an unshaped chunk of recollection. It’s a subtle book, very finely engineered. Merely to suggest that this particular work of fiction operates unusually — see title — close to home.

It’s a Belfast novel — specifically, a west Belfast novel. It’s also a novel about class. (All Irish fiction is about class; we just don’t like to say so out loud.) In an interview with the Observer, Magee said: “Most books from Belfast are by people who aren’t working class; to them, west Belfast is a ghetto, a no-go zone.”

That no-go zone is where Magee grew up: specifically, in Twinbrook, home place of Bobby Sands. It is also where Magee’s narrator, Sean Maguire, grew up and still intermittently lives.

The year is 2013. Sean, 22, has returned from university in Liverpool, where he studied English. Belfast has been hollowed out by the post-2008 slump. Sean works bars in nightclubs; does coke with his friends Ryan and Finty. “I felt like I’d been doing this half my life,” he tells us. “Padding myself full of vodka, tooting keys in cubicles, throwing it on to girls who looked at me like I was dirt, and rightly so.”

Sean wants to write (writing, in Close to Home as in every bildungsroman, stands for a broader conception of living). He certainly reads, and reads fashionably. As the novel progresses, we see him absorbing Alice Munro, Clarice Lispector, Milan Kundera; there’s also an epigraph from Laszlo Krasnahorkai (none of these are writers you would be likely to encounter on an English degree, though all of them are certainly writers who are very cool right now among the younger literati).

But Sean is trapped by the interlocking cages of class and history. His older brother, Anthony, is a legendary Belfast hard man (brilliantly characterised, as everyone is in this novel). Sean himself is no stranger to throwing a dig. At a party, some middle-class types — with, although Sean doesn’t point this out, Anglo surnames — slag him off. He punches one of them, and ends up in court.

In a certain kind of novel, this punch and its consequences would form the central narrative thread. But Close to Home lets the whole thing fade into the general texture of Sean’s life. We don’t even find out precisely what happened at the party until a couple of hundred pages have passed by.

Magee’s quarry isn’t conflict, or catharsis, or even, really, drama; he’s interested in rendering Sean’s life as faithfully as he can. The court case, and Sean’s community service, happen alongside his encounwters with an old school friend, Mairead, who has escaped Twinbrook and now hangs out with the Queen’s University literary set; it also happens alongside Sean’s efforts to write, to find a new place to live when he’s evicted from his scummy flat, to wrangle his unstable older brother, to take care of his mother, to track his absent father via Facebook and Google Maps.

It’s a deeply literary novel that shies away from the overtly literary. Late on, Sean finds some old notebooks in which he once practised writing fancy descriptions of things: “That’s what I thought you had to do back then: describe everything.” A subtle declaration of aesthetic policy: no fancy writing. (Half-serious question: has an age of economic austerity called forth an age of austere prose?)

Close to Home is saturated in plain Belfast details: street names, pub names, graffiti, murals, falafel places, the Lyric Theatre, No Alibis bookshop… Sean’s narration is pure west Belfast: “My probation officer got me sorted with a few shifts in a charity shop in Finaghy. The aul doll running the show had me and this fella called Gary locked away in the back room all day…”

For its first hundred pages or so, the novel runs dangerously close to feeling old-hat: the sensitive working-class boy who wants to write, the chip-shop realism, the hard lads, the murals – it’s all very familiar, and eschewing fancy prose does tend to mean that you’ll occasionally end up with some pretty banal pages.

But Magee is one of those writers whose gifts aren’t necessarily visible at the level of the page. The book as a whole makes clear that he’s in possession of an unusually subtle structural intelligence – his effects are achieved, in other words, at the level of the novel, not at the level of the sentence or the paragraph or the page.

Close to Home’s ending leans into sentimentality, as all endings of novels now must, but it also shows you how beautifully Magee has brought his characters to life, and how intricately he has recreated their world — not in flashes of inspired lightning but via slow, steady, dynamic portraiture. It’s impressive work: modest, subtle, even austere; but unmistakably, and thrillingly, alive.

Close to Home by Michael Magee

Fiction: Close to Home by Michael Magee Hamish Hamilton, 288 pages, paperback €13.99; e-book £9.99