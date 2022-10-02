Claudia Carroll’s The Love Algorithm explores the hilarity and horrors of dating apps

Bestselling author Claudia Carroll has admitted to being a hopeless romantic and she frequently refers to Jane Austen in her novels. However, the modern dating scene is riddled with online dating horror stories, and The Love Algorithm gives us plenty of examples of how badly things can go.

Forty-something Iris is a woman of structure. Working in the world of finance suits her love of statistics and formulae, but her stand-offish manner means she has isolated herself from decades of friendship and love.

Finding her forever person is the one thing she cannot control, especially via online dating: “She had unfailingly done everything these websites requested of her… at this stage Iris had seen it all.” Feeling frustrated, she decides to create her own dating app with more in-depth algorithms. She recruits colleague Kim and her mother Connie to help her diversify the demographic. A set-up company requires some research and three women to dip their toes into the deep end. Some hilarious disaster dates ensue. Expand Close The Love Algorithm by Claudia Carroll has a great cast of characters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Love Algorithm by Claudia Carroll has a great cast of characters The different dating experiences from the three women are comedic yet seem completely plausible in today’s times. However, Kim and Connie at least have each other for company and support. Iris has not had friends since her college days and fears she will never have that special someone to come home to. Kim reminds her that her new algorithms may change all this: “Somewhere out there… there really, truly is someone for you. No more loneliness. No more lonely nights.” Humorous, entertaining and multi-generational, with a great cast of characters, this is another charming read from Claudia Carroll.​​​​​​ ‘The Love Algorithm’ by Claudia Carroll, Zaffre, €13.99 Video of the Day