Catherine Ryan Howard’s Run Time delivers riveting suspense laced with humour

Run Time Catherine Ryan Howard Corvus, €12.99

Catherine Ryan Howard is an award-winning Irish crime author who consistently delivers enthralling, immersive psychological thrillers. Run Time, her sixth title, is no exception.

Adele Rafferty, a successful soap opera actress who fled to LA to lick her wounds after an upsetting incident on a movie set in Dublin, now works as a motel receptionist. So she’s stunned to be offered the starring role in a horror movie that renowned director Steve Dade is shooting in the wilds of West Cork.

Adele immediately says yes, seeing it as a great opportunity to undo the biggest mistake she ever made in her life. However, after an exciting transatlantic dash, just as she arrives at the secluded set in the middle of a forest, she receives an anonymous text message saying: “Don’t Go. Not Safe. Trust Me.”

Despite her concerns at how low-budget the production is, she knows she’s lucky to be working and decides to get on with filming Final Draft, a movie based on a couple who check into a secluded country cottage for a romantic mini-break. In the film, the protagonist starts reading a book she finds on the cottage bookshelves called First Draft .

So when Adele starts experiencing unexplained eerie parallels to the movie script and the book manuscript – such as her belongings going missing and the power switching on and off – she starts getting freaked out.

One day she wakes to find herself totally alone on a deserted set during a violent winter storm and finally realises the text message was right – she isn’t safe and she has to get away. But that’s easier said than done when someone is there to make sure that won’t happen.

Run Time is a riveting masterclass in suspense writing. That said, as this is a book about a movie that’s about a book, it can be tricky to keep up at times, meaning readers will need to pay close attention.

However, strong characterisation, a clever plot and spectacular scene-setting, all laced with some well-timed comedic humour, ensures this novel is a total page-turner.