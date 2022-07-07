Cathal Brugha: ‘An Indomitable Spirit’ — a portrait of the firebrand who loathed Collins

The first thing to notice when you enter The Bank bar, on Dublin’s Dame Street, is the majestic scale of the place. Your eyes are drawn immediately to its ornate Victorian ceiling. Easy to tell that once it was a place where city merchants and traders did lucrative business. The business of empire, more often than not.

On second glance, the delicious irony at play becomes obvious. The place is festooned with 1916 and War of Independence iconography, including busts of a severe Pearse, the wild-eyed countess and many other nationalist saints and martyrs. The two opposing worlds clashing so violently is amusing or incongruous, depending on your perspective.

It is only when you visit the gents, in the basement vaults, that you happen upon Cathal Brugha. In a framed photo displayed below the eyeline, he can be seen striding from the Mansion House after the breakdown of post-Anglo-Irish Treaty negotiations in April 1922. I recognised it from Cathal Brugha: ‘An Indomitable Spirit’, a book that seeks to address the neglect of this pivotal revolutionary character.

Perhaps placing Brugha at the entrance to a pub toilet was an accidental act of disrespect, but it does at least unconsciously speak to the core theme of a work by two historians who bring the diligence of their craft into play without unduly testing the casual reader’s endurance.

Certain names still roll off the tongue when the foundation years of this state are spoken about. Time has been less kind to others and the Civil War damned many more to historical purgatory. Brugha, of course, opposed the treaty and dramatically gave up his life a century ago this week, such was his furious opposition to it. That much is known. The story of how he emerged from the Granville Hotel, off Upper O’Connell Street, a revolver in each hand to face National Army soldiers and certain death, is etched into the tragic narrative of the Civil War.

Michael Collins, a man Brugha reviled and opposed with almost as much energy as the imperial enemy itself, damned his brother in arms with faint praise in the immediate aftermath, remarking “at worst he was a fanatic —though in what had been a noble cause”.

It is the fanaticism, a common thread throughout this book, that goes some way in explaining subsequent neglect. The martyrdom that awoke a people in 1916 would be less indulged by a fledgling nation that had overwhelmingly endorsed the treaty. A nation that fought in poetry was eager to be governed in prose.

A more elusive puzzle is where this fanaticism came from. There are few enough clues in Brugha’s background and he left little by way of personal or ministerial papers.

He was born Charles William St John Burgess in 1874 into a middle-class Dublin family of French Huguenot lineage, originally from Picardy. His father ran a furniture business but would later fall on hard times. Raised a Catholic, Charlie would excel at rugby for Belvedere, Clontarf and Santry. He played cricket for Pembroke and earned the accolade the “best fast bowler in Leinster”.

How much the family’s deteriorating circumstances affected young Charlie is hard to gauge, but having to quit his medical studies after two years must have been a bitter pill. He soon found himself the principal breadwinner. In 1899, the same year his father died, young Burgess became a member of the Gaelic League, perhaps prompted initially by a taste for linguistics. Over time his moniker evolved across many Gaelic incarnations before settling on Cathal Brugha.

The Gaelic League’s apolitical origins didn’t survive the raised temperature of the new century with Home Rule on the horizon. By the time the third devolution bill stalled in 1914, Brugha’s increasingly radical politics were evident. Exasperated he claimed, “only a fool and a dreamer” would believe London’s promises.

In April 1916, he was influential enough in the Irish Volunteers to be in the same room when Eoin MacNeill pondered issuing that infamous general immobilisation order. Brugha, according to one account, threatened his chief of staff with violence. In the Rising that same month, he suffered life-changing injuries when defending the South Dublin Union, famously singing God Save Ireland as he lay at death’s door and taunting British soldiers.

Video of the Day

After a long convalescence, Brugha again immersed himself in revolutionary politics and during the conscription crisis plotted to send assassins to kill the British cabinet. He replaced Richard Mulcahy as minister for defence in 1919, a role that brought him into constant conflict with Collins. Ernie O’Malley contrasted Brugha “who neither drank, smoked nor swore” with Collins “who was adept at all three”. They were always destined to be on opposing sides. Ernest Blythe once noted, with characteristic bluntness, that Brugha was perhaps compromised by “limited intelligence”.

As peace was being brokered in the autumn of 1921, Éamon de Valera contemplated putting Brugha on the treaty boat to London, but deemed him too argumentative. Instead, the firebrand would make his most memorable impact during the Dáil treaty debates where his deep-seated loathing of Collins exorcised itself by way of a notorious speech that damaged Brugha’s reputation.

Besides noting his fanaticism, Collins had the grace to declare that Brugha would be remembered “when many of us are forgotten”. It was never going to work out like that but this book, scholarly and readable, makes an honest fist of trying to redress the balance.

Expand Close Cathal Brugha: ‘An Indomitable Spirit’ by Daithí Ó Corráin and Gerard Hanley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cathal Brugha: ‘An Indomitable Spirit’ by Daithí Ó Corráin and Gerard Hanley

Non-fiction: Cathal Brugha: ‘An ­Indomitable Spirit’ by Daithí Ó Corráin and Gerard Hanley

Four Courts Press. 192 pages, paperback €24.90

Read More