Cathal Brugha: ‘An Indomitable Spirit’ — a portrait of the firebrand who loathed Collins

From ‘the best fast bowler in Leinster’ to a fanatical republican, the former Charles Burgess is rescued from decades of relative neglect in this scholarly and readable new biography by Daithí Ó Corráin and Gerard Hanley

Frank Coughlan

The first thing to notice when you enter The Bank bar, on Dublin’s Dame Street, is the majestic scale of the place. Your eyes are drawn immediately to its ornate Victorian ceiling. Easy to tell that once it was a place where city merchants and traders did lucrative business. The business of empire, more often than not.

On second glance, the delicious irony at play becomes obvious. The place is festooned with 1916 and War of Independence iconography, including busts of a severe Pearse, the wild-eyed countess and many other nationalist saints and martyrs. The two opposing worlds clashing so violently is amusing or incongruous, depending on your perspective.

