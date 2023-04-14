Brendan Behan’s brilliance shines through in a full collection of his Irish Press columns

Fast-paced, witty and socially aware, these 108 articles by the ‘Boswell of north inner city Dublin’ are a delight

Brendan Behan began writing occasional pieces for the Irish Press in 1951. Two years later, the paper’s new editor, Jim McGuinness, who had been interned with Behan in the Curragh in the 1940s for IRA activities, commissioned his comrade in arms to write on a regular basis. Behan did this for three years; his last column ran on April 14, 1956. Over the five years of his association with the Press, he produced 108 pieces. Some of these have since been republished but now, in A Bit of a Writer, we have everything for the first time. Thank you, John Brannigan.

The first requirement of a column is that there is a character who delivers the copy. That character is Behan the writer and he’s a marvellous creation — wry, self-mocking, cute, quick-witted, mercurial, cunning, cultured — all in all, endlessly interesting. But he is not Behan the person: he’s a construct.

Behan the person, like Behan the writer, grows up in Russell Street near the North Circular Road; there’s no money but lashings of culture. Beyond the front door stretches the north inner city, home to the people amidst whom Behan the person grows to maturity (and who, along with his family, make him what he is), and it’s the genius of the north inner city folk that’s the real subject of these pieces.

Behan the writer is the Boswell of the north inner city and everything he tells us about its people, rooted in deep knowledge as of course it is, is fascinating and illuminating.

These pieces might look like colour copy but really they’re ethnography of the richest and most exact kind. George Orwell would have liked them, and he would certainly have recognised that the man who wrote them had similar interests to himself, speaking truth to power about the poor, the marginal, the downtrodden.

Behan the person is part of the first cohort of Irish Free State children to learn Irish. On this account, Behan the writer quotes a great amount of Irish poetry and song. (Excellent translations are provided.) Behan the writer is in no doubt that the Irish nation is fed by two linguistic aquifers — the Irish language and the English language; he venerates both, but he has no sense of hierarchy: both are of equal value.

The same even-handedness applies to his wider judgments. He might be a republican-socialist, but when Behan the writer gets behind his ‘tripewriter’ to bash his copy out, everyone is treated with respect — British army veterans of the Boer War and the Great War and Irish republicans, for instance, alike. He only shows prejudice when he writes about Winston Churchill, Orangemen (whom he classifies as Tories) and members of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

One piece about an Arab aristocrat is tasteless, and when elsewhere he reproduces certain derogatory racist words, it’s not clear what position he is taking. Mercifully, this problem with language only occurs a couple of times. For 99pc of this book, it’s safe to say that Behan, providing you take his politics in your stride, is woke.

It’s alleged Behan the person read every book in the library in the Hollesley Bay borstal; who knows, but he read voraciously and it shows: his Press pieces are saturated with literature, though interestingly, there’s almost no borstal content. Perhaps he feared it might upset readers?

The collection also contains much travelogue content for Behan the writer, a keen flâneur, is anxious to prove just how smoothly he can glide between milieus, classes, cultures, countries. There’s also good copy about food, weather and landscape. Behan, it turns out, writes beautifully about the natural world. Who knew?

Behan the person also has strong theatrical leanings and Behan the writer, on every page, makes full use of his alter-ego’s talent for theatre. Thus, in piece after piece, he creates conflict through dialogue with speed and aplomb; he pares everything back to the bone; he never outstays his welcome (Behan is a master of the cut); and he writes magnificent last lines that live on in the memory long after the curtain’s dropped.

Now, I like fast-paced, conflict-driven theatre-inspired copy but sometimes Behan’s is just a tad too manic, and a bit too quick. Sometimes, as he leaps from one highlight to the next — and his pieces are organised as one highlight after another with absolutely no boring bits or longeurs inbetween — he omits the connective tissue, the plodding, boring expositional material that would help the reader to transition from one highlight to the next.

When this happens, confusion ensues, which in turn means the reader must go back and re-read in order to get up to speed. I certainly had to and it was mildly irritating. However, it was a small price to pay for the vaster pleasure of knowing, as I did, in piece after piece, even when lost, that I was in the presence of a brilliant person (Behan the writer) and that this brilliant person believed, as John Reith had it of the BBC, that his duty was to “inform, educate and entertain” me. And he did, with style and wit and at 100 miles an hour, and I was never bored, not for one second.

A Bit of a Writer: Brendan Behan's Complete Collected Short Prose, edited by John Brannigan

