Here are the highlights from the Irish Independent Review’s books coverage this weekend.

Carlo Gébler is entertained by A Bit of a Writer (Liliput), a collection Brendan Behan’s journalism. The author of The Borstal Boy wrote more than 100 pieces for the Irish Press in the 1950s and UCD professor John Brannigan has gathered them all here. As a columnist, Behan is “wry, self-mocking, cute, quick-witted, mercurial, cunning and cultured”, with the kind of mind George Orwell would have admired, writes Gébler.

Read More

Good Girls by Hadley Freeman

Hadley Freeman’s memoir Good Girls (HarperCollins) captures the monotony and despair of anorexia, writes former sufferer Roisin Kiberd. However, the Sunday Times columnist’s insistence on a connection between the eating disorder and gender dysphoria is forced and unconvincing, says Kiberd. “She circles this idea relentlessly, and tries to get several doctors to make the point, although none take the bait.”

Read More

Island of Woods by Paul McMahon

Eoghan Daltun, award-winning author of An Irish Rainforest, is unimpressed by Paul McMahon’s Island of Woods (New Island). The book, subtitled How Ireland Lost its Forests and How to Get them Back, is wrong to talk about the ‘fetishisation’ of native species and overlooks the impact of human activity on deforestation, argues Daltun. “From start to finish, it displays an almost complete lack of understanding of a field that is crucial to any serious investigation of the history of Irish woodlands: the science of ecology,” he adds.

Read More

Shakespeare’s First Folio by Emma Smith

Shakespeare’s First Folio by Emma Smith (Oxford University Press) explores how the playwright’s works first made it into print – and how sought-after those initial copies are now. Reviewer and theatre critic Katy Hayes describes it as “fascinating read for any Shakespeare nerd”. The story of the First Folio overlaps with class issues, colonialism, economics and technology.

Read More

In a Thousand Different Ways by Cecelia Ahern

Cecelia Ahern’s new novel, In a Thousand Different Ways (HarperCollins), follows the life of Alice, who has the ability to detect people’s feelings by seeing colours emanating from them. “While everyone Alice tells about her abilities readily believes her, readers who are dubious about energy reading and new age practices will not be easily persuaded by this story,” writes Meadhbh McGrath.

Read More

There’s Something I Have to Tell You by Michelle McDonagh

Michelle McDonagh’s There’s Something I Have to Tell You (Hachette) begins with two bodies in a farm’s slurry tank, in an echo of a notorious real-life crime. The engaging rural murder mystery has shades of Graham Norton’s Holding and could make for a compelling TV adaptation, writes Darragh McManus.

Read More

Méabh Collins’ 10 kids books to mark Autism Acceptance Month

Méabh Collins, author of Freya Harte is not a puzzle, has chosen ten children’s and YA books to mark Autism Acceptance Month, including Dara McAnulty, Aoife Dooley and Holly Smale.

Video of the Day

Read More

Castle Rackrent by Maria Edgeworth

In our regular You Must Read This Column, novelist Belinda McKeon recommends Castle Rackrent by Maria Edgeworth. The 1800 work is “regarded as the first historical novel. The first regional novel. The first novel about the Irish working classes. The first Irish novel to have an unreliable narrator. By some commentators, it is regarded as the first Irish novel, full stop.”

McKeon is on the board of the first Granard Booktown Festival, co-founded by Irish Independent columnist John Connell. It runs from April 21-23. Visit granardbooktownfestival.ie for details.