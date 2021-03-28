Books in brief: An ingenious take on Scandi crime thriller

The best recent international crime fiction continues to be dominated by so-called ‘Nordic Noir’. For debut authors, it must feel as if every inch of the Scandinavian literary landscape has already been claimed.

Maria Adolfsson has come up with an ingenious solution for her first novel, Fatal Isles (Zaffre, €12.60). It’s set in Doggerland, the area halfway between Denmark and Britain which sank beneath the waves around 8,000 years ago. Since no one alive has ever been here, Adolfsson can do what she wants with it. The book’s epigraph comes from Melville’s Moby Dick: “It is not down in any map; true places never are.”

The story involves Detective Inspector Karen Eiken Hornby, one of the few female police officers in Doggerland, who just so happens to sleep with her boss on the very night his ex-wife is beaten to death, making her his only alibi.

The solution to the mystery arguably breaks one of the Golden Age rules of crime fiction, but Adolfsson chops up her 500 pages into short chapters to keep things zipping along, as well as setting the stage intriguingly for further explorations of the mysterious Doggerland in books to come.

Stina Jackson’s The Last Snow (Corvus, €23.80) has a more traditional setting. Liv Bjornlud lives in a derelict house with her father and troubled teenage son, Simon, in the far northwest of Sweden.

Their village is called Ödesmark — the book’s original title — which means ‘fatal ground’, and it turns out to be fitting.

Liv spent her teenage years trying to run away, but tells Simon: “Dad always found me. It didn’t matter how far I went, he was always sitting there in his Volvo, waiting. Then you came along. And I didn’t want to run any more.”

The story cuts deftly between characters and scenes in a way that feels filmic from the start.

It’s reminiscent of Stephen King in its recreation of life in a small community populated by damaged but sympathetic characters and, like much of King’s work, would work equally well as a claustrophobic family drama, or a horror story, as it does as a thriller.

The Historians (Harper Perennial, €14.25) also comes from Scandinavia, but Cecilia Ekbäck mixes things up by placing her story during World War II.

It begins somewhat unpromisingly with a preface detailing, among other things, Swedish wartime iron production, but soon takes a turn for the horrific as Laura’s friend Britta is tortured and shot. Together with the dead girl’s boyfriend, and at great personal risk at a time when life was cheap, Laura sets out to discover who did it. Her investigation soon brings her into contact with shadowy groups devoted to a racially pure master race.

It’s rich in period detail and atmosphere, and trains a pitiless eye on the darker side of our obsession with Nordic identity.

Karin Nordin puts that fascination to more gainful use in Where Ravens Roost (Harper Collins, €10.47). Born in Texas, the author grew up in Amsterdam, spent childhood summers in Norway and Sweden, and completed her MA in Scandinavian literature. In a way she represents all those readers who have been drawn into this world and driven to explore it further.

Detective Kjeld Nygaard is called back to the small mining town where he grew up by a confused message from the elderly father he hasn’t spoken to for 12 years.

Stenar claims to have witnessed a murder in the barn where the titular ravens roost, but local police don’t believe him because he has Alzheimer’s. Then Kjeld finds a human tooth in a bird’s nest in the barn…

It’s an effective and well-structured read which adeptly sets Nordin up for further forays into the genre, and, though physical copies of the book will not be available until mid-April, it can be downloaded as an ebook now.

