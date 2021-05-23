Book review: Salman Rushdie’s Languages of Truth proves pen still mightier than the sword

Writer Salman Rushdie with the cast of the film version of his classic ‘Midnight’s Children’. Picture by Jemal Countess

Languages of Truth, Essays 2003-2020 Salman Rushdie Jonathan Cape, €19.60

‘Before there were books, there were stories,’ opens Languages of Truth, an entertaining collection of essays from the Booker Prize–winning author Salman Rushdie, spanning the years 2003 to 2020. Many of the essays were delivered first as lectures. Even though they have been revised for print they maintain a kind of erudite breeziness in their tone.

In the essay on Harold Pinter, Rushdie recounts an encounter with the playwright, who mentions the “shapelessness” of Rushdie’s writing, to which Rushdie mumbles defensively about the “deep structure” of his work.

Pinter – or “Harold” to Rushdie – unleashes his “terrifyingly glittering smile”, as Rushdie manages to tie himself in abstract knots so that afterwards he promises to never use “lit-crit language” again.

It is an instructive meeting. Rushdie’s language is in the main broad, his assertions general, and his assumptions sweeping. His enthusiasms are not scholarly but do have the frisson of the eclectic and sometimes the presumptuous.

Whether you agree with him or not he is always engaging, mostly interesting. Part of that appeal is this side-stepping of academic rhetoric for the popular and accessible language of the opinionated enthusiast.

But, of course, Salman Rushdie is much more than that: he is a novelist, a defender of free speech, and he wears much of his learning lightly.

Indeed many of his essays defend a position against “realism”. Rushdie is very good on the migration of stories through culture and time; from Hebrew, Latin, Arabic, and Persian traditions and the “Eastern canon”, to writers from the West who have inspired Rushdie including Günter Grass, Milan Kundera, Italo Calvino, Mikhail Bulgakov, and Isaac Bashevis Singer.

These writers are referenced as members of the wonder-tale tradition. The assertion is that Rushdie is of that tradition too, which is fine, even if he does at times protest too much.

In other words, very often, Rushdie comes back to himself and his own writing, regardless of the subject of his essay. Cervantes and Shakespeare inspire Rushdie, and his reading of Don Quixote became the inspiration for his novel Quichotte, for example.

One could argue that such an approach is self-serving. And yet “self-regard has never been so well regarded”, Rushdie scoffs in his essay on ‘Autobiography and the Novel’.

We are “language animals”, he tells us and later he instructs us to “only write what you know if what you know is really interesting”.

Fair enough. Rushdie is not in favour of the authors of auto-fiction. “Fiction is not autobiography”, he scolds with indefatigable common sense.

There are two university commencement speeches included here. I wondered why. They have the feeling of being dashed off.

Of course, they do contain Rushdie’s droll humour. For example, “Maybe you’ve come across the famous saying of President Abraham Lincoln. ‘The internet’, Lincoln said, ‘is full of false quotations.’ Listen to your President.”

And the provocative: “People are ready to believe anything. God, of course.” And “How to distinguish the smart lesson from the dumb utterance. If it’s a line of inquiry you find to be of no value then party on, dudes.” Indeed.

His essay on Samuel Beckett’s novels served as the introduction to Beckett’s Collected Works. In it, Rushdie reductively tells us the Godot that Didi and Gogo were waiting for was death, and that the ‘immense slabs of undifferentiated prose” of the novels are “difficult”.

Joyce’s “verbal Dublin” and his “Bloomusalem” fares a little better. ‘The Dead’, Rushdie contends, is “perhaps” the greatest short story in the English language.

There’s a Covid essay here; “We are not the most dominant species on the planet by accident. We will survive.”

There are affectionate love letters to Carrie Fisher, and Christopher Hitchens, and references to other friends, his “old pal Marianne Faithfull” for example, as well as a passing nod to his literary spat with the late John Le Carré. His essays on art are fascinating for introducing the reader, from Rushdie’s unique position, to the 16th century Adventures of Hamza.

There are a few allusions to his memoir Joseph Anton, which is also the pseudonym Rushdie took after the Ayatollah Khomeini sentenced him to death in 1989 for writing The Satanic Verses.

So it is no surprise to find his PEN Lectures here. Rushdie is a former president of PEN America, an organisation that works for human rights and freedom of expression. And it’s as a defender of free speech that Rushdie is most convincing and in illuminating the oppression many writers around the world suffer.

And yet there remains an appeal to the whimsical Rushdie, the one who will tell us that, “There are no flying carpets in The Arabian Nights”, and in his ‘Proust Questionnaire’ that it is his own talkativeness that is the trait he most deplores in himself.

Sunday Independent