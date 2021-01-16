Book Brief: New books by Chris Hammer and Deborah O’Connor

Thriller: Trust by Chris Hammer Wildfire, 480 pages, hardcover €21; e-book £8.99

Life couldn’t be better for journalist and author Martin Scarsden. Semi-retired, he has been living with his partner Mandy and her two-year-old son Liam for the last 16 months in the big house above Port Silver that she inherited and they are now both renovating.

He is playing with Liam on the beach below the house when he gets two calls.

The first is from his former Sydney newspaper editor and mentor Max Fuller, who tells him he is on to a hot news story and wants his help. The second is a voicemail from Mandy, which is abruptly cut off with a scream.

He races home to find Mandy has disappeared and an unconscious policeman lying on the floor. What could possibly have happened? Reluctantly, Martin realises that he really doesn’t know an awful lot about his lover’s past, certainly not that she was once the fiancée of a man called Tarquin Molloy, whose body has just been found buried in the foundations of a Sydney apartment block built five years previously.

Tarquin, it appears, was an undercover policeman, but went missing from the Sydney investment firm where he was working.

Ten million dollars also went missing, and it was assumed he had gone rogue.

When Mandy is rescued unharmed, she and Martin join forces to try to unravel the mystery, and clear her name and reputation — and he must summon up all his investigative journalistic skills if he is to rescue her from what appears to be serious illegalities buried in her past.

This immersive, pacy antipodean conspiracy thriller confirms Chris Hammer, himself a former journalist, as one of Australia’s best new crime authors.

Myles McWeeney

Thriller: The Captive by Deborah O’Connor

Zaffre, 416 pages, hardcover €15.65; e-book £7.19

The Captive is set slightly in the near future. The government has decided that criminals convicted of a serious crime must serve their sentence caged in the victim’s home so they can be aware 24/7 of the distress they have caused. Jen Dahlin killed Hannah’s husband John in a mugging that went wrong, and now he will spend the next 20 years in a secure electronic cell no bigger that a car park bay in her kitchen. Had she not chosen to house him, he would have walked free. There is a certain inevitability about what happens over the next weeks, but readers will become totally hooked within pages of starting this hugely original and entertaining thriller. A bravura performance.

Myles McWeeney

Non-fiction: The Pembrokeshire Murders by Steve Wilkins and Jonathan Hill

Seven Dials, 352 pages, paperback €13; e-book £0.99

ITV and Virgin Media are currently showing a three-part drama based on the real-life murders of a serial killer in Wales starring Luke Evans and Keith Allen. This is the book from which the series is adapted and it offers a deep-dive into one of the most unusual cold cases in UK policing history. The story begins in the 1980s, in Pembrokeshire. There’s a double murder and the rape and assault of two teenagers and all the evidence is pointing to the work of one man. The perpetrator was eventually brought to justice, but it took the cold case team six years of cutting-edge forensic science and old-fashioned detective work to bring him to justice.

John Meagher

Memoir: Motherwell: A Girlhood by Deborah Orr

W&N, 304 pages, paperback €14; e-book £4.99

Deborah Orr was an award-winning columnist, most notably for the Guardian — she died at 57 after an illness in 2019. This posthumous memoir takes a candid look at her upbringing in Motherwell, Scotland — a town she both loved and loathed. It also centres on her relationship with her loving but suffocating mother, Win. Orr was a bright kid who won a place at university, but Win was fiercely opposed to her leaving home. She’d had few opportunities for herself and despite her love of her daughter, couldn’t see behind her own, limited horizon. A Girlhood looks at the conflict of someone wanting to make their own way, while also feeling the need to be there for a close family member.

John Meagher

Memoir: The Louder I Will Sing by Lee Lawrence

Sphere, 272 pages, paperback €14; e-book £5.99

In September 1985, a young black woman, Cherry Groce, was wrongly shot by police during a raid at her Brixton, London home. Her spine was shattered and she never walked again. Her 11-year-old son, Lee Lawrence, was left to pick up the pieces and become her carer. He had seen injustice and racism at first hand and for the next 30 years he fought to get the police to recognise their wrongdoing. This memoir, which won the 2020 Costa Biography Prize, is a compelling account of growing up as a black man in modern-day Britain. The book tracks the underlying racism prevalent in some of the country’s key institutions and the strength of one man in the face of adversity.

John Meagher

