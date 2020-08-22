Betty by Tiffany McDaniel : Native American girl's journey worth the trek

It was only after finishing this book that I realised what the cover illustration might represent. Not a dull linear approximation of ocean waves but the Appalachian mountains rising above shady foothills and a dark forest, topped by a coral sky. It began to make sense.

A lot of things began to make sense after reading this novel, though I would never have picked it up on sight in a bookshop. Had I read early descriptions in the US that spoke of relentless poverty and violence, I might not have sought it out either. The cover is dull and the lines pulled for the back are off-putting: "I realised then that not only did Dad need us to believe his stories, we needed to believe them as well." Oh God, not the story of some lying, cheating fantasist. Fear not. This isn't some pathetic tale of deadbeat dad's derring-do. It's a walk through the childhood of a girl born to a Cherokee father and a white mother in 1960s America.

Tucked inside the front cover is a picture of the title character. Arms crossed defiantly, she stares past the camera as if sending a message that she is ready to box the ears of some foe as soon as she is freed. That's Betty. Fierce and pretty, locked and loaded. That's who you will be spending your time with on your journey through the Midwest. She is the middle of eight children, though one dies as a baby and another as a toddler. "Instead of having the same spelling as Bette Davis, my name was spelled with a y rather than an e because Dad said a y reminded him of a slingshot and of a snake with its mouth open," she writes.

The story begins with the coming together of Betty's parents, Landon and Alka Carpenter, two characters who don't fit into the world around them. They end their peripatetic life when they take over a house in Breathed, Ohio, which they have been given because the previous family disappeared in mysterious circumstances. The fear of "the curse" hanging over the house doesn't stop them making it their own. This is where Betty's life plays out against a background of beauty, poverty and overt racism. It is a tight-knit loving family, despite trauma and discrimination, until Betty begins to understand the dark secrets concealed all around. Through it all, she writes - sometimes to communicate, sometimes to conjure up magic - and that will be her saving grace.

Betty is the hero of our story, but her hero is her father. Landon has every reason to be a bitter, hardened man given his treatment by countrymen, who look down on him simply for being a Native American. Yet his strength is in seeing when others are suffering and helping them. He is a healer offering herbal decoctions and tales of the spirit world to all comers, friends and neighbours, but especially his wife and children.

Betty just might be his favourite. He calls her his "little Indian" and "little warrior", and explains Cherokee ways to her, including how it operated as a matriarchal society. "To the Cherokee, the earth had a gender. The mother. The she. The first was Selu." The land belonged to women.

The story told here is that of author Tiffany McDaniel's mother Betty and the voice is not that of a young girl, but of a woman calmly looking back over her childhood. It's hard to say how much is factual, though some stories seem to have no place here other than to bring the truth to light. And that's all right.

Despite the beauty of the landscape and the poetry of the language, this is not an easy read. Yes, it flows beautifully, but there are depths to explore and layer upon layer of meaning. Maybe that explains the cover. It is worth the journey, though.

Take away the details of cicadas, wolves and soapberry bushes, and most of the incidents described and many of the backward attitudes could place it in Ireland. The fear of homelessness, violence and abuse are all familiar.

At one stage, I put the novel aside but Betty kept calling me back. I wanted to know what happened. I'm glad I did. Once I had finished the book, I wanted to start again simply so that I could savour some of the language and the Cherokee wisdom. (I also wanted to give Betty a hug and tell her it would be OK.)

This is a book that will stay with you.

