As You Were by Elaine Feeney: Solidarity, honesty and giddy humour on the hospital ward

The description of a person as "beholden to no-one" is generally applied approvingly as a marker of resolute independence, of steadfastness. But is it ever possible to live with no economic, social or emotional debt or tie to another? Yes indeedy, according to young property developer Sinéad Hynes. The financial provider for her husband and three kids, she spent 10 years "working madly" to ensure her family wants for nothing. So how is she to cope when she finds herself desperately ill and in hospital, forced into dependency?

As You Were plays out almost entirely in a six-bed hospital ward. Sinéad is in pain but also in denial because of a secret she has told no-one. At first, Feeney's characters - male, female; young, old; stroke, terminal illness, dementia, a young man with an acute spinal injury - struck me as too forced a pick'n'mix of patients for one ward, but it works. And, as can happen in any such situation, they become a bastardised version of a family. Sinéad arrives unnerved and hesitant: "At first it had been difficult to be so close to other humans, the unreserved way of us, for the engineering of the human body is not, sadly, inclined to modesty during illness, contrary to my own best efforts."

She is not looking to make friends, nor does Feeney sentimentalise the situation by foisting a host of new pals on her, insisting they learn over-sweetened Hallmark-style lessons from one another. What she does instead is both honest and brutal: she lays bare the solidarity that can be found within failure. Being on a ward exposes strength and frailty. Everyone there has been let down: by an institution, by another person, by themselves. It's interesting that the word 'ward' once meant to guard, because in Feeney's hands, the room becomes a condensed Ireland, a stand-in for a country of institutional and religious failings, where women weren't protected as they should have been. Feeney uses this structure to illuminate women's struggles against oppression in all its domestic and socioeconomic forms, when shame was contagious, God was the centre of everything, and the past was merely a distant present.

Australian nurse Molly has been told that "Ireland treats its nurses poorly, doesn't like her women too public, and takes them like tequila, quietly sharp, somewhat submissive, with a pinch of daft. So far this theory had proved itself to be true." She and Polish orderly Mikel Piwaski, a man who "didn't read social cues very well, which gave him accidental power" have more empathy and compassion for the patients than the doctors, who range from efficiently disengaged to the consultant who is pretty much just phoning it in.

Across the ward, Margaret Rose (suspected stroke) is trying to run her children's chaotic lives with her rose-gold Nokia in one hand and her rosary beads in the other, while her husband Paddy appears and disappears from hers at will. In the bed beside Sinéad, Jane (dementia) has moments of intense lucidity interspersed with madness, in which her fellow patients become bit players in chaotic, invisible dramas. Both Margaret Rose and Jane are captivating and hugely likeable characters who practically jump from the page. The ward has little privacy - Margaret Rose is described as diving under the bed sheet for peace and privacy to make phone calls, completely oblivious to the fact that she can still be heard - and Feeney's skill is to allow the other patients to be completely themselves while also parsing their dramas through Sinéad's blackly comic thought processes.

Sinéad overhears Margaret Rose organise an abortion for her daughter - a complex negotiation involving many calls to both her daughter and her brother, who is to travel with her - concisely concluding: "Manchester would deal with the bother in the uterus. Like it had helped so many times before, with Irish women, rollie cases, taxis, coffees, airport toilets, sobbing, solitude, trauma, travel, Solpadeines, secrets."

As You Were is Feeney's fiction debut. She has published three collections of poetry, Where's Katie? The Radio was Gospel and Rise, and the facility with language evident in her poetry dazzles in this novel. The writing is exhilarating, from zingers like "Mass cards should be signed directly by a priest who adds the names of the sick to their mass intentions, but now they were often purchased in a local shop, stamped by the box-load by a savvy priest as he ate jelly beans in bed while watching Sex and the City repeats", to passages of giddy humour or raw, heartfelt honesty (I particularly loved, "we should be valued in neither our successes or our failures, but in our endurance"). While As You Were may seem at first glance to be a novel about facing death, it is gloriously full of life.

