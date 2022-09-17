Anthony Horowitz makes himself chief murder suspect, an international conspiracy and a missing minister

Thriller: The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz Century, 384 pages, hardcover €17.45; e-book £9.99

It’s not often that you come across a murder mystery in which the author himself is one of the central characters, but that is what happens in Anthony Horowitz’s ex-Scotland Yard detective Daniel Hawthorne books. In this latest in the series, Horowitz is the prime suspect in a murder. It all begins just as Mindgame, a play written by Horowitz is about to open in the West End.

On the opening night, the Sunday Times’s theatre critic Harriet Throsby gives the tense three-hander a savage review, singling out the playwright himself for particular venom. When she is discovered the next morning in the hallway of her home in London with an ornamental dagger given to Horowitz the previous night buried in her heart, his police nemesis Detective Inspector Cara Grunshaw and her sidekick DC Mills move to arrest him. The evidence against the author is pretty conclusive.

Although he had decided that he didn’t want to work with Hawthorne any more, he is forced to eat his words and seek the enigmatic former detective’s help. As the two engage in a series of interviews with all the principal participants in the play — the actors, director, producer and stage manager of the theatre — they build a picture of what happened on that first night, all of which leads to an Agatha Christie/Hercule Poirot-like denouement on the stage of the Vaudeville Theatre. Hugely entertaining.

Thriller: Conviction by DA Mishani

Riverrun, 320 pages, hardcover €23.75; e-book £7.99

Israeli policeman Inspector Avraham ‘Abi’ Avraham desperately wants to be reassigned from the Investigation and Intelligence Branch of the Tel Aviv police, but before that happens there are two routine cases he must tidy up.

The first is the case of a woman who left an ailing newborn baby in a bag outside a hospital; the second the mystery of the disappearance of a Swiss tourist from a beach-side hotel near the city.

The man seems to have at least two passports and several different names, and Avi gets more than a sniff of international intrigue when he discovers the man’s sister claims he was working for Mossad. Another jewel in the crown of a brilliant series.

Thriller: Dark Music by David Lagercrantz

MacLehose, 384 pages, hardcover €14.99; e-book £11.99

It’s 2003 and when an Afghan refugee is killed in Stockholm, the police investigation stalls. Eventually Professor Hans Rekke, a former concert pianist who had a mental breakdown and retrained as a psychiatrist, is called in and establishes a rapport with junior police officer Micaela Vargas, born to Chilean refugee parents.

As the two work the case, they feel something is not right, and when Rekke descends into helpless suicidal depression, Vargas struggles to keep him on track. Together they uncover an international conspiracy and cover-up that reaches to the heart of the Swedish government and threatens their very lives. A complex and dark Sherlock Holmesian tale, first in a new series from The Girl in the Spider’s Web author.

Thriller: One of our Ministers is Missing by Alan Johnson

Wildfire, 384 pages, hardcover €24.99; e-book £9.99

Lord Bellingham, a junior minister in the UK’s Foreign Office, has gone missing while solo trekking in Crete’s rugged White Mountains. The Greek authorities can’t find any trace of him, apart from his mobile phone, so London’s Metropolitan Police send assistant commissioner Louise Mangan to assist.

She joins forces with gruff Cretan police captain Petros Diamantapoulos and discovers that there are many layers to Bellingham’s disappearance. Back in England, Mangan’s work problems are escalating. An elite contract killer is targeting someone, Bellingham’s reputation is about to be shredded and Mangan herself may be in danger. A punchy thriller from the former British government minister.